BLACKPINK makes history with Netflix’s first K-pop original documentary

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be starring in Netflix’s first K-pop original documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. The documentary is directed by Caroline Suh and it will feature exclusive interviews with BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé who are best known for their catchy hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, and Ddu-du Ddu-du.

It will chronicle their meteoric rise to global fame. The documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage of the members as young trainees under YG Entertainment.

Blinks (what BLACKPINK fans are known) will get a glimpse of the recording process of the group’s album and watch the members riding out the highs and lows of K-pop stardom. BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky culminates with Blackpink’s 2019 historic performance at Coachella in California, where they became the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at the popular music festival.

Adam Del Deo, Netflix’s vice president of documentary features said that Suh’s close relationship with the girl group will allow viewers to see a more personal side of the star-studded quartet. “The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.

“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and gruelling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance, and sold-out arena tour,” Del Deo said in a press release.

The quartet also had a special message for their fans. “We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years,” said the group.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh, produced by Cara Mones, and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia. It will be released on Netflix globally on October 14.