BLACKPINK has reached a significant milestone on YouTube, as reported by Soompi!

As announced by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 hit “Kill This Love” surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube on Aug 31 at 7:44 am KST.

Previously, BLACKPINK was the only K-pop group to achieve 2 billion views with a music video. Now, they have also become the first K-pop artist to reach this milestone with more than one video.

“Kill This Love” amassed over 2 billion views, making it the second K-pop group music video after “DDU-DU DDU-DU” to hit two billion views!

Only three K-pop music videos, including those of solo artists (the first being PSY’s “Gangnam Style”), have amassed two billion views.

2 billion views!

Released on April 5, 2019, at midnight KST, “Kill This Love” took over five years, four months, and 26 days to achieve 2 billion views.

A netizen left a comment on the YouTube video, “… The masterpiece song by the masterpiece girl group 😣😣🖤🖤“. Another comment said, “The only song in kpop that makes me wanna stay a kpop stan. The world needs a BLACKPINK comeback!!”

Someone else commented, “Blackpink is the first and only Kpop act with 2 MV above 2B views”.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on this remarkable accomplishment!

Memorable songs

Comprising Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. They are well-known for their memorable songs, stirring performances, and chic aesthetics.

They are associated with the “girl crush” concept, emphasising confidence, independence, and empowerment.

BLACKPINK has achieved massive popularity worldwide, breaking numerous records and becoming one of the most influential girl groups in the K-pop industry.

Their music combines elements of K-pop, EDM, hip-hop, and trap, creating a distinct sound. The members are often praised for their fashion sense and have collaborated with various luxury brands.

Some of their famous songs include “Kill This Love”, “How You Like That”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “Lovesick Girls”. BLACKPINK’s music is characterized by its versatility. They’ve experimented with various genres, from the upbeat and catchy “DDU-DU DDU-DU” to the more emotional “Lovesick Girls.” See also YouTube takes down 210 accounts for "inauthentic and coordinated" behaviour Their popularity extends beyond Asia, with a massive following in the West and Latin America. They’ve achieved numerous record-breaking feats, including being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella and topping the Billboard 200 chart.