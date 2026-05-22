A ‘harakiri’ move or a strategic move for ex-minister with new party in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s political landscape has changed since last Sunday with the launch of a new party by two former MPs who belonged to the party of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

While their resignations as MPs and their departure from the PKR do not diminish Anwar’s grip on power, it is a massive blow to the Madani, or unity, government.

The reason this is a big blow to Anwar Rafizi Ramli. He is the new leader of the Parti Bersama Malaysia, and until now, it has received more than 9,000 registrations for membership online.

Rafizi is credited with the strategic victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) of Anwar Ibrahim in the 2022 elections, and he was perhaps the most creative, the most noticeable and active member of the party until his resignation.

But losing one MP of his calibre should not disrupt PKR. Losing two, with the resignation of Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is now the number two of the Bersama party, is also not the end of the world.

However, it is the number of resignations of party cadres and leaders as well as members, with the dissolution of its Student wing and the youth wing of the party in some constituencies, that will add to the pain for PKR in future elections.

And there are talks that several other MPs from Anwar’s party were at the launch of the Bersama party.

Anwar’s party may want to take action against them. That would entail suspending their membership of the PKR and risk losing them completely to Bersama altogether.

Nevertheless, it appears that the new party may actually have a fighting chance, though Rafizi himself has called the new formation a cat that they can kick around in the upcoming general elections.

His intentions are clear, however, as he plans to file candidates in several constituencies to fight against the PKR and Barisan Nasional. This also includes plans to fight against the DAP, a member of the PH coalition.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi seem to have more sympathisers from the DAP than they have from the PKR today.

According to the duo, more than 35-40% of Malaysian voters are “progressive” or leftist-leaning. This is the group that PH and Anwar seem to have abandoned once they came to power.

They are composed of a big chunk of non-Malay voters and perhaps a percentage of urban Malays.

A user of Facebook thinks this group of voters became politically “homeless” under Anwar.

The user also thinks Rafizi is steering the new party to have a flatter organisational structure, instead of following the traditional parties.

“My guess is they’ll model after something like the Greens’ co-leadership setup.

“He’s also drafted a new constitution from scratch since October, with merit and competence baked in as requirements for office-bearers.

“The idea is that the top team should be fit to form a shadow cabinet and credibly speak on government policy. Not the usual party-warhorse-by-seniority route,” the user says.

Nevertheless, Rafizi has said his launching of the new party is like a hara-kiri. But it is not a do-or-die thing. It appears that this will be a project for the future in which the party will strengthen its base while waiting for the elections.

Things might even be better for Bersama in five years.

Rafizi is a leader who can post every day on his social media accounts. Today, he gave an indication of how the party is going to organise itself from its base.

In a reply to the many messages he is getting from people who are willing to set up branches across the country, he said a party member must register first, while the process to organise the grassroots may take a month.

“Many have sent messages to me offering themselves to open branches in districts or states. My advice is to register as a member at https://bersama.org first.

“The process to arrange the grassroots organisation will take place within a month from now. BERSAMA must take the approach of the mousedeer, that is to find the most optimum and effective method in arranging the grassroots organisations so that we are agile, clever and brave.

“The approach that will be taken by BERSAMA in arranging the grassroots organisation is not the same as other party organisations that exist,” he said.

The mousedeer is the logo of the Bersama party.