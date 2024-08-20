On Aug 18, BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared several photos on her Instagram, captioned “NEW WOMEN.”

The images show Lisa in a cream-coloured corset top that beautifully enhances her upper body and highlights her feminine silhouette, again emphasizing her distinctive fashion sense.

She paired the corset with loose-fitting, baggy pants, creating a stylish yet comfortable look. The combination showcases Lisa’s unique and creative approach to fashion. Adding a white belt, she refined the outfit, giving it a sophisticated touch that completed the overall vibe.

Fans have eagerly praised Lisa’s fashion-forward style, expressing their admiration for her bold choices.

Recently, Lisa renewed her contract with YG Entertainment exclusively for BLACKPINK’s group activities. Meanwhile, she will focus on her solo career through her own company, Loud Company.

This decision signals Lisa’s intent to pursue various independent ventures as a global artist in the future.

Unique sound

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that was founded by YG Entertainment. Composed of four incredibly talented members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – they’ve taken the global music scene by storm.

Known for their catchy tunes, powerful vocals, and fierce dance moves, BLACKPINK is often associated with the “girl crush” concept. They blend elements of K-pop, EDM, hip-hop, and trap to create a unique sound that resonates with fans worldwide.

BLACKPINK has achieved unprecedented success, breaking numerous records and becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella.

Biggest girl group in the world

Their music videos consistently rack up billions of views, and their concerts are sold out in minutes. Their enormous success has made them known as “the biggest girl group in the world.”

As a member of the worldwide phenomenon BLACKPINK, Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer.

Born Lalisa Manobal in Buri Ram, Thailand, she captured the hearts of millions with her undeniable talent and charismatic personality. Lisa is celebrated for her powerful and distinctive rap style, which sets her apart in the K-pop industry.