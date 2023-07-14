BLACKPINK Lisa dating the son of the second-richest man in the world?

Blackpink member Lisa Manoban and the rest of the girl group visited London to perform at the BST Hyde Park 2023 music festival. After their performance, the three members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, flew back to South Korea while Lisa stayed and was spotted in France.

Some photos show Lisa dining with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault at a restaurant in Paris. The gentleman is also the son of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and known to be the second-richest man in the world.

As seen in leaked photos, Lisa and Frédéric appeared to be comfortable with the presence of each other, making everyone wonder if they are dating.

In a viral TikTok video about the rumour, netizens commented their thoughts on the subject at hand.

One TikTok user stated: “we all know that fred and lisa was so close like they are friend so they must be have a hang out with friends.”

Another TikTok user remarked: “Just because they hang out doesn’t mean they’re dating. Don’t u have male friends ?”

More so, Frédéric Arnault is undoubtedly a Blackpink fan, and he attended the girl group’s concert last November in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, Frédéric shared: “What an amazing evening for the BlackPink concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris !!”

