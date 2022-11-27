black-friday-and-cyber-monday-promotions-to-check-out-right-now

- Advertisement -

With the American holiday of Thanksgiving now behind us, we are officially entering the Christmas season. Brands have kicked off their festive shopping period with their annual black Friday sales. Here, we will share some of the good deals out there and offer a couple of tips to save even more money when shopping.

Regardless of what brands you are looking to shop with this Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) weekend, make sure to optimise the handy credit cards in your wallet for the best savings. (Hint: Make use of cashback credit cards while shopping to earn while you spend.)

Multi-currency cards like the Revolut multi-currency debit card are also an amazing option when shopping with international retailers to ensure that you secure the best exchange rates.

Multi-Brand Retailers

Metro Singapore

Metro

If you’re looking for a bargain on all things homeware, beauty, health and wellness products and more, Metro is running a storewide sale of up to 80% off all weekend from 25 November to 29 November.

Enjoy 50% off regularly priced bedding, bedlinen and bath products, with up to 80% off on selected special buys.

You are able to get up to 20% off all regularly priced cosmetics and earn up to 3X bonus points with cosmetics and fragrance purchases.

You are even able to get up to 50% off regularly priced and up to 80% off on selected health and wellness supplements.

With a wide variety of products on offer, Metro proves to be a one-stop shop for all your personal and Christmas shopping needs.

Amazon

Amazon.sg

If you’re a big tech enthusiast, Amazon.sg’s Black Friday Sale is one you have to check out.

Amazon is known for their lucrative deals on Black Fridays. This year, on top of the deals on brands such as Fitbit watches and Prism+ TVs on their website, you can also enjoy up to 17% off Samsung products, 18% off Apple products, and even up to 36% off their home-brand Kindle e-readers.

Not only that, you are also able to get a S$10 bonus when you purchase a S$100 eGift voucher. It could be a good time to stock up on a couple of gift vouchers for family and friends as gifts for the upcoming festive season.

Amazon.sg

Make sure to maximise your savings by making use of the bank promotions that are available with Amazon. All promotions are stackable unless otherwise stated.

Recommended Credit Card for More Savings

Citi Cash Back Card: Global Rebates on Food

HSBC Visa Platinum: Both Cashback + Miles Rewards

UOB One Credit Card: Best Rebates

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard: Cashback in SG & MY

Beauty Lovers

Sephora

Sephora.sg

Sephora is back with their Black Friday Sales. The French beauty retailer is running a 15% off storewide deal with no minimum spend and 20% off with a S$150 minimum spend.

If you are a beauty lover yourself or have friends and family who love to pamper themselves, make use of the Sephora sale to get the most bang for your buck when purchasing your staple beauty items.

Read Also: Best Cash Back Credit Cards in Singapore 2022

Dyson

Dyson

If you have been holding back on getting yourself a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer or the Dyson Airwrap, now is a good time to pull the trigger.

This Black Friday, Dyson is throwing in S$187 worth of complimentary accessories when you purchase the Supersonic hairdryer and S$266 worth of complimentary accessories when you purchase the Airwrap.

On top of that, DBS card holders get to save an additional S$50 worth of savings when they check out with a DBS credit card using the code ‘DBS50’.

Visit the Dyson website for more deals on their beauty and hair tools, as well as homeware appliances.

Recommended Credit Cards for More Savings

DBS Altitude Visa: Affordable Miles & Luxury Perks

Bath & Body Works

Bath and Body Works

Bath & Body Works are well known for their Black Friday Sales. This year, they are running their classic ‘Buy 3 Get 3 Free’ sale on all items in the store.

Stock up on your favourite body sprays, lotions and even candles for your home. Not only does Bath & Body Works provide a wide range of fun and interesting scents, their candles and travel sets make perfect gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

Colourpop

Colourpop

If you are more of a drugstore makeup lover, then you’ll love Colourpop, a California-based online-only makeup retailer that has taken the makeup world by storm in the past few years. They are currently running a 30% discount on its entire website, so check out their best-selling 9-pan eyeshadow pallets for just USD$9 (S$12.69) or shop their themed make-up sets (from Disney movies, as well as Hocus Pocus, the Mandalorian and more) at up to 50% off.

International shipping is free for orders above S$84.63 so grab a couple of friends to make an order together to capitalise on that.

Hapa Kristen

Hapa Kristen

If you have been on the fence about trying out coloured contact lenses, Hapa Kristen’s 50% discount for Black Friday weekend might just tip you in their favour. This famous South Korean contact lens retailer offers contact lenses that are beloved by many Singaporeans as they look natural and are comfortable to wear.

Conclusion

With so many retailers on board for BFCM, it’s hard to resist the temptation to load up your cart. Be sure to use the best credit cards to earn cashback and rewards. For a convenient guide on the best shopping credit cards, check out our handy roundup here.

Read Also

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep up to date with our latest news and articles.

More From ValueChampion:

Best Credit Cards in Singapore 2022

Best Credit Cards for Online Shopping & Mobile Payments 2022

3 Steps to Avoid Financial Hangover from Year End Shopping Spree

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg