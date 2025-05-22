‘Bitten and scarred’: Facebook user flags severe mosquito problem at Rockridge Park, Yishun

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Facebook user, Zoey Lim, took to the “Complaint Singapore” group on Wednesday to raise concerns about a “serious mosquito issue” near Rockridge Park and the adjacent Housing & Development Board (HDB) block 502 in Yishun. The post included images of multiple large bite marks on her young niece’s legs, allegedly caused by mosquito attacks during a brief evening stroll.

“The mosquitoes bit my niece seriously,” Lim wrote in the post, dated May 22.

Rockridge Park sits quietly along Yishun Street 51 and falls under the jurisdiction of Nee Soon Town Council, which oversees the maintenance of public spaces in the Yishun area. The park is a known green space for residents, especially families, who frequent it during the early morning and late evening hours.

A larger pattern?

Lim’s post has sparked a wave of concerned comments from fellow Yishun residents, many of whom echoed similar experiences of “being swarmed by mozzies” during recent park visits. One user described the park as “poorly maintained and not been cleaned for a very very long time.”

This raises questions about the vector control measures in place for public parks and adjacent residential estates, especially given that the National Environment Agency (NEA) encourages public agencies and individuals to proactively eliminate stagnant water and potential breeding sites.

Who’s responsible?

Under Singapore’s mosquito control framework:

The NEA is the primary body responsible for vector surveillance and public health enforcement.

Nee Soon Town Council handles maintenance and fogging in common areas of HDB estates in Yishun, including park peripheries.

Residents are expected to keep their private premises mosquito-free and report sightings via the OneService app.

If confirmed, the severity of the mosquito issue at Rockridge Park may point to a breakdown in inter-agency coordination or lapses in routine fogging and drain maintenance.

Next steps?

As of the time of publication, no official statement has been issued.

Residents are encouraged to report mosquito breeding grounds directly via the OneService app or contact the NEA hotline. NEA officers conduct regular inspections, and in cases of confirmed breeding, enforcement action—including fines—can be taken against responsible parties.

Public health reminder

If you or your family experience high fever, rashes, or joint pain after mosquito bites, consult a doctor immediately. These could be early symptoms of dengue fever, a potentially life-threatening condition.