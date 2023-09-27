Biles Leads Five-woman Team For The 2023 World Championships » Sportsry

After giving a strong start in the selection camp, the GOAT, Simone Biles, has made it clear that she is ready to put it all on the line again at the upcoming 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

On September 21st, the USA Gymnastics announced the names of the five-woman team that will compete in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships. Included on the powerhouse roster is four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, together with Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, and Joscelyn Roberson.

Additionally, Leanne Wong was added to the lineup as well as Kayla Dicelle as the traveling replacement athlete.

Please join us in congratulating the 2023 Women’s World Championships Team presented by @Xfinity! ⭐️ Simone Biles

⭐️ Skye Blakely

⭐️ Shilese Jones

⭐️ Joscelyn Roberson

⭐️ Leanne Wong Traveling Replacement Athlete: Kayla DiCello pic.twitter.com/QTLWbPNuxI — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 21, 2023

The line-up was decided at the selection camp in Katy, Texas, where Biles came in first with a score of 55.700, edging out Shilese Jones with a 0.400 margin.

The USA Gymnastics also uploaded a clip of Biles’ performance on the balance beam

Securing a spot in the five-woman team, Biles made history yet again as she became the only American female gymnast to compete at six World Gymnastics Championships.

The event will be held in Antwerp, Belgium, where Biles first etched her name in Gymnastics ten years ago when she won her first World all-around title.

“Back to where it all started. See you soon, Belgium,” Biles said on her Instagram.

“I think it’s full circle I went to Antwerp in 2013, so now to go in 2023 is pretty crazy.”, Biles also said in an interview.

Last year, at the 2022 Liverpool World Gymnastics Championships, the USA’s women’s team clinched gold with a total score of 166.564, displaying their strength as a group. However, in the individual categories, only Jade Carey was able to clinch gold in the women’s vault.

Biles was last seen at the World Championships in 2019, where she achieved a record of five gold medals in team, all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise, a record she could potentially duplicate in Belgium.

If they were to win gold once again at the upcoming championship, it would be the seventh consecutive time the nation has accomplished such a feat.

With the announcement of the final members for Team USA, many fans were amped up, as according to them, this was the ‘best team’.

