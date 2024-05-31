;
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon draws flak for following aespa’s Karina on Instagram

ByLydia Koh

May 31, 2024

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is facing scrutiny for his social media interactions with female K-Pop idols. A few years ago, his use of an IVE Wonyoung sticker on his Instagram story sparked rumors of the two dating. Similarly, a series of likes he left on f(x)’s Krystal’s posts led to such intense speculation that she temporarily shut down her account.

Recently, G-Dragon has come under criticism again for his social media behavior, specifically regarding who he follows. He has a private side account, @peaceminusone, different from his public one, @xxxibgdrgn. In the past, following IU from this account caused rumors, leading to him unfollowing her.

Photo: Instagram/Karina

Past controversies

A vigilant netizen noticed that G-Dragon’s private account follows aespa’s Karina. Since his account settings are private, this is the only way to verify his follow list. Although many see this as harmless, the person who discovered it found it suspicious that he used his private account to do so, given his past controversies. Some argued he should be more mindful of his actions due to the previous instances of backlash.

Opinions on this matter are divided. Some fans are protective of Karina, worrying about her association with an older idol like G-Dragon. Others see no issue, noting that many people follow Karina.

An enduring figure in K-pop

G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji Yong, is a significant figure in K-Pop. As a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, he leads the boy band BIGBANG, one of the world’s best-selling boy bands, and has a thriving solo career.

Karina, born Yu Ji Min, is the leader of the girl group aespa and a versatile K-Pop idol. Karina isn’t just the leader of aespa, she’s also a main dancer, lead rapper, and sub vocalist for the group. On top of that, she’s often the center of the group during performances.

