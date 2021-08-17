BIG BANG’s G-Dragon visits BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s photoshoot, sparking dating rumours again

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The relationship between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Big Bang’s G-Dragon is the talk of the town again.

Star News reported on Aug 16, KST that the couple is still in a relationship. G-Dragon reportedly visited Jennie’s photoshoot set. The photoshoot was for the brand that chose Jennie as their brand endorsement model.

Back in Feb, media outlet Dispatch reported that G-Dragon and Jennie are dating, along with their paparazzi photos, as reported by Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

YG Entertainment has not officially confirmed the relationship between G-Dragon and Jennie, but many netizens are revisiting their dating rumours after the report of them being spotted together went out.

Born Aug 18, 1988, Kwon Ji-yong, also known by his stage name G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, known as the “King of K-pop”.

Kwon officially debuted in 2006, as the leader of the South Korean group, Big Bang, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

His first solo album Heartbreaker and its title track of the same name, released in 2009, were commercially successful, becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

- Advertisement -

G-Dragon collaborated with Big Bang bandmate T.O.P to release the album GD & TOP in 2010.

Born Jan 16, 1996, Jennie Kim, known mononymously as Jennie, is a South Korean singer and rapper. She was born and raised in South Korea. Kim studied in New Zealand at the age of eight for five years, before returning to South Korea in 2010.

She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in Aug 2016.

In Nov 2018, Jennie made her debut as a solo artist with the single “Solo”. The song was a commercial success domestically and internationally, topping both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg