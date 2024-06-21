In a concerted effort to counter the formidable social media presence of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden’s SuperPAC, Future Forward USA Action, is amassing millions of dollars.

This move highlights the deep concern among Democrats and Biden supporters over their lagging presence in the viral video arena, where Trump’s team consistently portrays Biden as too old and disconnected.

Backed by tech luminaries like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, the Palo-Alto-based Super PAC is raising at least $10 million. Their goal: to decode the algorithms that Trump and his allies leverage to dominate platforms like TikTok and Instagram with vertical videos.

To bolster its online presence, Future Forward plans to partner with left-leaning influencers, aiming to create and spread new content effectively. According to sources familiar with the strategy, this effort is particularly focused on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.

In May, Future Forward collaborated with Democratic groups Way to Win and Hub Project to host “Trending Up,” a three-day event in Washington, DC, attracting 140 influencers. This gathering was part of a broader strategy to engage and equip influencers to amplify Biden’s message.

Since the Biden campaign officially joined TikTok in February, it has posted over 200 times, amassing just over 380,000 followers. In stark contrast, Trump, who joined TikTok only two weeks ago, has already garnered 6.4 million followers.

The Super PAC, which intends to spend $250 million on television and digital ads this campaign season, rarely discloses its operations publicly.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and major conservative media outlets have been prolific in churning out videos that exploit concerns about Biden’s age. These clips often deceptively edit footage to make Biden appear disoriented, a tactic the White House and Democrats have dubbed “cheap fakes.”

As the 2024 election looms, the digital battlefield is set to play a critical role, with both sides ramping up their efforts to sway voters through the powerful medium of social media.

