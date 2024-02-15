Conservatives are upset at the allegations that are placed upon the Biden administration for abandoning veterans in order to take care of illegal immigrants. Furthermore, Americans are disheartened to see real patriotic Americans who fought and served their country are left abandoned.

Fox News states, President Biden faces criticism for providing healthcare admin services to illegal migrants amid a border crisis, potentially impacting wait times for veterans at VA facilities. Sen. Tuberville introduces No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act, blaming Biden for diverting funds.

Tuberville highlights strain on VA due to migrant care, already stretched thin for veterans. The ICE-VA partnership predates Biden, with ICE reimbursing VA for migrant care. Tuberville seeks bipartisan support, citing elections.

Furthermore, he criticizes Biden’s handling of border materials and labels DHS Secretary Mayorkas a “globalist.” White House disputes Tuberville’s claims, signaling ongoing political tension over immigration and veterans’ issues.

Biden administration heavily criticised for abandoning veterans

Biden always puts Americans dead last! He is a disgrace! — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 13, 2024

Unfortunately for the President, there are several unkind remarks that are thrown towards him. Conservatives feel that Biden is prioritizing those who are not Americans and are repaying his soldiers in a cruel manner. Now, X users are saying that he is placing Americans last of his priorities.

It really is insulting. The run around my boyfriend has to go through for something as simple as a prescription refill is just mind boggling. My heart hurts for what this administration has done to our vets. I will always . — Dawn Horstman (@horst7552) February 14, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that this is insulting to every tax paying American out there. Taking resources that are meant to support veterans and giving it to illegals that are invading the country is not what the leader of a proud country should do. Furthermore, conservatives are calling for the removal of President Biden from office.

