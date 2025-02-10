Sports

Bianca Andreescu to delay the start of her 2025 season due to an appendectomy

ByAiah Bathan

February 10, 2025

Bianca Andreescu, the former US Open champion, revealed that she will postpone the start of her 2025 season following an emergency appendectomy at the age of 24. She wishes to focus on her recovery. 

After pulling out of the season-opening Auckland Open and the Australian Open for the second consecutive year, she was scheduled to return to the circuit at the Merida Open in Mexico from Feb 24 to March 2. 

Andreescu’s recovery

The athlete is expected to recover fully by the time the clay court season begins. She had previously delayed the start of her season for personal reasons and spent much of 2023-2024 on the sidelines due to a back injury. 

Andreescu said, “Training was going so well and I was very excited for the Merida Open to be my first tournament of the 2025 season… However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.” 

Last year, the Canadian athlete participated in 10 tournaments, including the Olympic Games, Wimbledon, and Roland Garros.

