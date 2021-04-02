Beyonce shares rare photos of her twins

- Advertisement -

Beyonce has three children, daughter Blue Ivy and a pair of twins, Sir and Rumi. However, until now the singer has not shared many photos of the twins. So it is a big deal that Beyonce just shared photos of herself, Blue Ivy and the twins at the beach. The Grammy award winner posted a photo of Rumi walking by the waves. There is also a shot of the singer and Sir getting their feet wet. Beyonce also shared a photo of herself and Blue wearing some cool shades.

According to Buzzfeed, Blue Ivy and Beyonce recently won big at the Grammys and it was Blue Ivy’s first. They deserve a good break after the awards.

- Advertisement -

Born on September 4, 1981, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, actress, director, humanitarian, and record producer. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Their hiatus saw the release of her first solo album, Dangerously in Love (2003), which featured the US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles “Crazy in Love” and “Baby Boy”.

Following the 2006 disbandment of Destiny’s Child, she released her second solo album, B’Day, which contained the hit singles “Irreplaceable” and “Beautiful Liar”. Beyoncé also starred in multiple films such as The Pink Panther (2006), Dreamgirls (2006), Obsessed (2009), and The Lion King (2019). Her marriage to Jay-Z and her portrayal of Etta James in Cadillac Records (2008) influenced her third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce (2008), which earned a record-setting six Grammy Awards in 2010. It spawned the successful singles “If I Were a Boy”, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, and “Halo”.

After splitting from her manager and father Mathew Knowles in 2010, Beyoncé released her musically diverse fourth album 4 in 2011. She later achieved universal acclaim for her sonically experimental visual albums, Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), the latter of which was the world’s best-selling album of 2016 and the most acclaimed album of her career, exploring themes of infidelity and womanism. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg