Beyonce and Harry Styles interact at the Grammys

Okay, take a deep breath for some exciting news ahead. Beyonce and Harry Styles are friends! The two famous people interacted at the 63rd annual Grammys and not many knew about it but Queen Bey is sharing the precious moment with us now. The Drunk In Love singer posted a Grammy video on Wednesday to commemorate her special, history-making night on Sunday when she became the most Grammy-decorated female artist and singer, male or female, in history.

View this post on Instagram

According to a report by Instyle, you might find the Harry Styles-sized Easter egg in the video set to her now Grammy-winning song Black Parade but Beyonce squeezed in a photo of the two talking somewhere outside on the set of the Grammys. We may not be able to tell if they are smiling because of their masks but they are definitely smiling with their eyes.

Twitterverse seems to be very excited to know that these two are friendly.

Beyoncé interacting with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles 😭 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/muLPRu9ZTi — 𝐃𝐇𝐘 ˣ⁴ (𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓) (@sirumiyonce) March 18, 2021

It was also a momentous night for Styles who took home his first Grammy ever for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” He also chatted up ex Taylor Swift in their first public conversation since they split in 2013, and shared an adorable hug with Billie Eilish.

Born on September 4, 1981, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, actress, director, humanitarian, and record producer. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Born on February 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time./TISGFollow us on Social Media

