Entertainment Celebrity Beyonce and Harry Styles interact at the Grammys

Beyonce and Harry Styles interact at the Grammys

They were caught smiling with their eyes!

Harry Styles and Beyonce interacting at the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Okay, take a deep breath for some exciting news ahead. Beyonce and Harry Styles are friends! The two famous people interacted at the 63rd annual Grammys and not many knew about it but Queen Bey is sharing the precious moment with us now. The Drunk In Love singer posted a Grammy video on Wednesday to commemorate her special, history-making night on Sunday when she became the most Grammy-decorated female artist and singer, male or female, in history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

According to a report by Instyle, you might find the Harry Styles-sized Easter egg in the video set to her now Grammy-winning song Black Parade but Beyonce squeezed in a photo of the two talking somewhere outside on the set of the Grammys. We may not be able to tell if they are smiling because of their masks but they are definitely smiling with their eyes.

- Advertisement -

Twitterverse seems to be very excited to know that these two are friendly.

It was also a momentous night for Styles who took home his first Grammy ever for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” He also chatted up ex Taylor Swift in their first public conversation since they split in 2013, and shared an adorable hug with Billie Eilish.

Born on September 4, 1981, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter, actress, director, humanitarian, and record producer. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Born on February 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Workers’ Party argues against impending GST hike

Singapore—Citing the current uncertain economic climate and saying that there are excess untapped revenue streams, the Workers’ Party (WP) has argued against the upcoming increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Although the GST hike from 7 to 9 per cent...
View Post
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent