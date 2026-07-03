‘Best crab of our lives’: Diners shocked by S$294 bill after meal at Geylang eatery

SINGAPORE: When a local content creator went over to Geylang for a meal, she was surprised at the high price for a dish of crab bee hoon, though she also called it the best crab she had ever eaten in her life.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (June 30) on an account called @SGMustWatchLa!, a woman tagged as the former beauty queen and entrepreneur Genecia Alluora Luo is seen walking into Sin Huat Eating House and greeting the woman attending the restaurant.

However, she is ignored by the auntie.

Though the eatery has a reputation for having good food and is listed in the Michelin Guide, the diner had an interesting, if not awkward, experience.

First, the male boss of the restaurant was apparently partially naked, with his torso pixelized in the video. Then, a female boss came over and told the diner and her companion that she could “**** off” if they were only ordering one dish.

After 55 minutes, they received the bee hoon, which had not one but two crabs.

“Best crab we’ve ever eaten in our lives; the garlic made everything godlike,” the text overlay on the video reads. The crab pieces were big, and the dish had “MASSIVE” crab eggs and “HUGE” meat.

Ms Luo pronounced the crab to be “juicy and fresh.”

However, she and her companion had a “brutal” verdict of their dining experience after they received the bill.

“HEAVENLY! But you are insane if you pay for this,” they wrote on the text overlay, quipping that it may be worth it if it were someone’s final meal.

According to the caption on the video, Ms Luo found the dish to be worth it.

However, some commenters disagreed, with one writing that the diners paid “really a high price for this dish..NOT worth it at all.”

“Expensive but good food, I might accept, but with bad attitude, that’s probably my limit,” opined another.

“With this price, I would expect crab meat without any covering,” a TikTok user chimed in.

“$294 for this. There are restaurants with much better food,” added a commenter.

But one wrote that for them, the dish is “Honestly the best crab bee hoon in SG.”

Another added that the eatery has existed “for decades with this kind of pricing,” and praised the uncle for his “good cooking skills.” /TISG

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