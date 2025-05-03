Before his show, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse eats dinner with his two sons

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, Nicholas Tse, a Hong Kong singer and actor, was seen eating with his two sons Lucas and Quintus at the Greyhound Cafe in Kai Tak before his concert.

Dimsum Daily shared this picture of Tse grabbing a bite to eat with his boys. Tse himself was wearing a mask but still managed to smile and give a thumbs-up to the fans. His older son, Lucas, was polite, saying hello to everyone, but the younger one, Quintus, seemed a bit more shy and kept his hood up, trying to avoid looking directly at the crowd.

Attending father’s concert

People there noticed that the boys paid attention when their dad was talking. They’d even smile and nod along like they understood what he was saying. It also seems like the brothers went to see his concert a couple of times! People spotted them watching from different places in the audience, and they weren’t even wearing masks then.

It is uncanny how the brothers resemble their famous parents. Lucas reportedly resembles Tse, while Quintus looks like celebrity mother Cecilia Cheung.

As Quintus looked more buff, fans guessed he might be hitting the gym, and everyone who saw the brothers was impressed by their grown-up appearance and courteous demeanour. Lots of people online said how graceful they seemed.

Tse and Cheung tied the knot in 2006 but went their separate ways in 2011. During that time, they had two boys, Lucas, now 18, and Quintus, 15. Although the boys are living with their mother, Tse is still involved in their lives. The brothers and their father spend time together, going skiing, among other activities. In 1996, Tse started his singing career. Two years later, he debuted as an actor. - Advertisement -

Faye Wong attends Tse’s concert

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the concerts he performed from April 24 to 27 were significant. It was his big return to performing on stage after being away for 25 years.

Diva Faye Wong, his current girlfriend, was in the audience.

When Hong Kong diva Faye Wong, 56, attended the concert of her 45-year-old lover, actor-singer Nicholas Tse, social media was ablaze.

The singer was wearing a mask while seated with another woman in the VIP section, as reported by Dimsum Daily.

Just because you don’t see her out and about much, her showing up at Tse’s concert was a clear sign that those rumours about them splitting up were wrong.

The concert was packed with famous faces! Hong Kong legends like Joey Yeung, Hins Cheung, Charlene Choi, Kenny Kwan, and Bobby Au Yeung were in the audience—apparently, over 30 of his buddies from the industry showed up! To top it off, they even took a big group photo, which showed how close Tse is to all these other stars.