SINGAPORE: An online user recently expressed frustration over a $0.20 price increase for two particular drinks from a vending machine: green tea and a Milo drink.

“I want to complain,” the netizen wrote in a complaint group on Thursday (Feb 27). According to the writer, before Chinese New Year, the green tea drink cost $1.20, and the Milo drink cost $1.40. The post compared this to the current prices of $1.40 and $1.60 respectively. “They’re just drinks, le,” the post read.

A couple of online users responded to the post sharing their sentiments on the matter. “Yah, see the price not thirsty anymore,” said one. Another wrote, “Better not to consume these kinds of drinks. Stay away from diabetes and other illnesses. Too much sugars added.”

In recent news, Singaporeans took the time to respond to an online user who asked, “Why are Singaporeans stressed and worried when our standard of living is very high?”

He shared his thoughts in a forum on Wednesday (Feb 26). “Legitimate question,” he said. “Today, we have clean water to drink, food to eat, almost everyone has a smartphone, access to entertainment, quality healthcare, no natural disaster. Compared to many other countries, we are considered to be in good hands already.”

“Whilst job security, high cost of living, and high inflation are not unique to Singapore, I thought Singaporeans should be more assured and secure when facing international and domestic pressures. Are there any underlying reasons why it felt that our future is gloomy and bleak in the midst of an uncertain world?”

Many Singaporeans responded to the post, expressing their concerns about stress and anxiety despite the country’s high living standards. They highlighted several key issues contributing to their worries, including financial strain, job uncertainty, and demanding work environments.

“The stress comes from knowing that the prices keep getting higher and higher, purchasing power may or may not be able to keep up,” said one. “Just look at the cost of an HDB (Housing & Development Board) flat today and also compare rentals in Singapore versus other parts of the world also with a pretty good standard of living.”

