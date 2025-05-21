Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-and-black-bee-on-yellow-flower-nectar-460961/
International
2 min.Read

Bees under siege: Wars, street lights, and microplastics pose growing threat, scientists warn

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
INTERNATIONAL: Bees, the tiny dynamos behind much of the world’s food production, are confronted by a frightening range of new hazards that could imperil ecosystems and the world’s economies.

A trailblazing new study from the University of Reading, “Emerging Threats and Opportunities for Conservation of Global Pollinators”, published in the latest The Guardian report, underscores 12 grave risks that could endanger bee populations over the next ten years. From war regions to microplastics and light pollution, these evolving threats are raising red flags among the world’s experts and researchers.

Among the most arresting fears is the effect of armed struggle on bee environments and food sources. The armed confrontations in Ukraine, for instance, have brutally disturbed agricultural patterns, which reduced crop diversity.

This damage restricts the variability of existing flowers during the period, depriving pollinators of vital nutrition. “Identifying new threats and finding ways to protect pollinators early is key to preventing further major declines,” said Professor Simon Potts, lead author of the report. “Pollinators are central to our food systems, climate resilience, and economic security.”

A world of synthetic perils — plastic, light, and chemical exposure

Bees are progressively crisscrossing a human-transformed setting, bursting with invisible threats. Microplastics, including PET particles, have been revealed in many of the 315 European honeybee clusters that have been tested. These contaminants penetrate hives and are expected to impact the health of bees at a physical level, although the full outcomes are still being thoroughly examined.

Non-natural light pollution is an additional rising concern. Night-active pollinators are mostly susceptible, with lampposts reducing flower visits by 62%. Moreover, floating toxins are interrupting bee development, impairing reproduction, and subsistence. Even elements once viewed as safe, like controlled insecticides, have become hazardous when mixed in chemical concoctions that increase toxicity.

Antibiotics utilised in agriculture have also become an unforeseen menace. Found in honey and hives, these mixtures seem to modify bee behaviour, diminishing their capacity to feed and efficiently cross-pollinate.

Policy, innovation, and everyday stewardship

To address these extensive pressures, the report’s writers are advocating an all-inclusive effort at all levels of society. Vital suggestions include stringent guidelines on agricultural antibiotics, developing flower-rich environments in solar parks, and planting crop varieties that offer better-quality sap and pollen for bees.

Dr. Deepa Senapathi, joint author of the report, stressed the necessity of collective action. “It will take effort from everyone to address these threats. We need to manage and improve our natural habitats to create safe spaces for pollinators.” She highlighted the strength and effectiveness of individual actions, such as embedding pollinator-friendly grounds, together with greater policy modifications that convert farmsteads and public spaces into blooming environments for bees.

As pollinators continue to be confronted with extraordinary challenges, this newfangled study highlights a pressing truth — saving the bees is not just about protection and preservation, it’s more about maintaining the very structures that sustain human life.

