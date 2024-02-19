SINGAPORE: Struggling to get back on her feet, a 24-year-old cancer survivor turned to social media to ask for advice on how to go about getting jobs.

“Now I have been cancer free since November 2023. You must be wondering: why search for a job when you just recovered? I need money. I am 24 with no savings since all of it was spent on paying for bills here and there so the burden on my family isn’t that big,” the woman wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (Feb 19).

She also mentioned that she is still pursuing a degree and is in the second semester of her third year.

“I have been trying my best to find a job or secure an internship recently but it has been hard. But since almost every interview was unsuccessful..

It got me thinking if I’m just not good enough, or if cancer is too big of a risk for these companies,” the woman shared, seemingly anxious.

She then asked her fellow Redditors, “Is it too early for me to get back? What should I do?”

“Focus on the now – this means staying on the path to mental and physical wellness”

Singaporean Redditors applauded the cancer survivor’s bravery and resilience in in the face of adversity.

One Redditor said, “First up, utmost admiration and respect for you. You took on a life changing challenge – one that people don’t usually face until they’re decades older than you. You fought hard to be here and you won. Never lose sight of that.

I get your feeling of guilt about the financial cost but your family would have given anything to see you happy and well. They’d be sad if they thought you felt like a burden to them.

Focus on the now – this means continuing on the road to wellness both mentally and physically. Internships, jobs, etc, will come in time.”

Another Redditor commented, “I can understand if you have a ‘gap’ in your resume and you are asked about it and you tell them about the cancer journey…

However, if you can construct your resume in a way to not discuss it, then, you don’t have to reveal it. It is a private medical matter for you and you are under no obligation to reveal it unless you are specifically asked. It is not a material fact for a job.”

Regarding the internship, some advised her to contact her school’s career advisor, as they occasionally receive information on job openings directly from companies and could assist her in reaching out to their industry contacts.

One Redditor also chimed in and said, “You are a warrior. That said, internship and fresh graduate job is tough for anyone..I took 3 months to after graduation to find a job.”

Earlier this year, a jobless Singaporean also took to social media to share that despite sending out 50+ applications in one month, he only received two calls.

“Its so different from last 2 years where I easily get calls/interviews. Will the job market situation turn better?” he asked.

Read more: Jobless S’porean sends out 50+ job applications but receives only 2 calls, asks if job market “really bad right now?”

Featured image by Depositphotos