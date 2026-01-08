Bedok’s new community hub faces early challenges amid safety and infrastructure concerns

SINGAPORE: What was meant to be a vibrant heartbeat for Bedok’s community has left local business owners feeling overlooked and frustrated. Just three months after City Sprouts Bedok officially opened on Oct 4 last year—on the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre—tenants are grappling with safety hazards, unfinished facilities, and a reality that looks very different from the promises made to them.

For those running businesses here, the hub has become more of a stress than a blessing. Poor lighting has already caused injuries, toilets often clog, and unfinished flooring and lifts make daily operations challenging. Roslan Ahmad, manager of Kebab & Co, put it plainly: “Looking old is okay, but you have to be clean and safe for people. All these areas are not safe for the public.”

The issues drew wider attention after a social media video by Chickata Cafe co-founder Jackeline Goh went viral last Friday, prompting urgent calls for City Sprouts—the social enterprise chosen to operate the hub—to take action.

Struggling with safety and infrastructure

For many tenants, the problems hit home daily. Mr. Roslan said the front of his restaurant has become the main source of light for the entrance area, and he has seen countless people trip over uneven kerbs. “It’s a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt,” he said. Nearby, a staircase outside Chickata Cafe remains dimly lit, and despite some fixes after Ms. Goh’s video, half the steps are still cloaked in shadows.

Other issues pile up. Toilets frequently clog, lifts remain non-functional, kerbs crumble, and freshly laid concrete sits haphazardly over tiles. The perimeter fence—promised to be completed in December—is still missing, making it hard to enforce smoke-free or alcohol-free rules.

The unfinished infrastructure doesn’t just pose safety risks—it affects livelihoods. Poor lighting and a lack of signage have left residents unsure whether the hub is even open. “Some customers ask if the place is still under renovation,” said Ms. Goh. “It’s heartbreaking when you’ve put your heart into a business and people can’t even find you.”

Financial strain and hope for change

The challenges aren’t just physical—they’re financial. Chickata Cafe faces a monthly rent of S$14,000, which Ms. Goh admits she cannot cover with the current footfall. Mr. Roslan pays around S$3,500, while Aiden Tan of SpaceCuboid Gym Studio struggles with nearly S$7,500 a month. “They want it to be a community thing, but they forgot that we are commercial entities,” Mr. Roslan said.

City Sprouts’ founder Zac Toh acknowledged the concerns, pointing to the age of the 1981-era structures and the desire to retain the site’s “rustic charm.” He said the organization has invested S$1.8 million in renovations and remains committed to ongoing improvements.

Despite the frustrations, some tenants remain cautiously optimistic. Mr. Tan said, “We just want to work as a community to bring this place up. We want City Sprouts to be responsible in making this space safe and welcoming—for residents and businesses alike.”

For the people who have poured time, money, and hope into City Sprouts Bedok, the dream of a thriving community hub is still alive—but it will take urgent attention and real change to turn frustration into a shared success.