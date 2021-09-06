Bedok residents follow rotting smell, discovers neighbour dead in her flat

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 76-year-old woman was found dead in her flat at Bedok North Avenue 2, Block 514 after neighbours investigated a rotting smell coming from her unit.

The woman, known as “Lily”, was single, a cat lover, and rarely spoke to her neighbours, said other residents to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

She would occasionally burn incense, offer her prayers or be seen drying laundry outside her home, shared one 76-year-old neighbour named Xu.

Ms Xu added that she had not seen Ms Lily for almost two weeks.

On Sept 3, as Ms Xu passed by Ms Lily’s unit, she noticed a rotting smell.

The following day, Ms Xu and another neighbour called the police after opening her unlocked front door and confirming the foul smell inside.

“When I opened the door, the strong smell came out. It was very smelly, like rotting. I don’t know how many days her body was there; her windows and doors were always closed,” said a neighbour to The Straits Times.

Another neighbour who would chat with Ms Lily noted that she had not answered the front door or her phone for a week.

They also found it odd that the lights in Ms Lily’s home were turned on at all times.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call at about 5 pm on Saturday (Sept 4) to a case of unnatural death.

Ms Lily was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

SPF released an advisory last year in Aug appealing for information on the next of kin of Singaporean seniors who passed away alone in their homes.

Three elderly Singaporean males passed away in the same month, resulting in the appeal. /TISG

