Beauty influencer shares how kids can easily be kidnapped in Singapore, says ‘it’s just too safe here’

SINGAPORE: Beauty influencer Francesca Tanmizi shared her insights on how children can easily be kidnapped here in Singapore.

Going by her TikTok handle @workingwithmonolids, she posted a video of her experience with kids as they easily followed her when she promised toys and phone cases – not even bothering to inform their mothers where they are going.

“Kids in Singapore are easiest to kidnap”, she remarked. “I swear… Like it’s just safe here,” she added.

She explained that kids from their apartment’s playground followed her up to her unit, and only 1 out of 6 children thought about calling his mom to let her know his whereabouts.

“Everybody else were just happily following me… I mean it’s all good… I do know all their parents we’re all in the same condo WhatsApp group… It’s a very tight community… But when I told them… ‘let me message your parents first to let them know where you are’… They’re still going ‘why?’… Because otherwise, it’s a kidnapping,” she stated.

She added that people “have to put an effort not to kidnap children here”.

“This happens too often to count. Eve [her daughter] also used to sit with strangers inviting her to their table,” the influencer captioned her TikTok post.

People commented on the said video, expressing their thoughts on the subject.

One TikTok user said: “Don’t encourage them,” which gained a reply from a fellow user saying, “Nah, it’s death penalty for that here.”

Another TikTok user commented: “So true but not worth death penalty tho.”

One more user declared: “Those who attempt to kidnap in Singapore will need brain check. Singapore is a tiny dot with CCTV everywhere.”

The punishment for kidnapping in Singapore is death or life imprisonment.

