‘Be my boyfriend tonight’ — Open solicitation by foreign women at Orchard Road sparks public concern

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A growing presence of foreign women openly soliciting along Orchard Road has sparked concern and unease among members of the public.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it has received multiple tip-offs about groups of foreign women being spotted outside Forum The Shopping Mall in recent months, after dark. The activity, believed to involve sex work, has drawn the attention of both residents and office workers in the area.

During an evening visit to the area, a Shin Min reporter observed approximately 10 women gathered along the pavement near the mall. Some sat on stone benches while others lingered on the steps, engaging passers-by.

The women, estimated to be in their 20s to 40s, appeared to approach men who showed more than a passing glance. In some instances, physical contact was initiated or suggestive remarks were made, with phrases like “Be my boyfriend tonight” reportedly used.

The encounters were brief. Observers noted that some men stopped to converse with the women, negotiated discreetly, and then left with them in taxis or private-hire vehicles within minutes.

An office employee who works nearby told the Chinese daily that the activity has been ongoing for about three months. He claimed that most of the women appeared to be foreigners, with several of them likely hailing from Vietnam.

“There are a lot of tourists here, many of them with families,” he said, “Having women openly soliciting in such a public place could affect Singapore’s image.”

According to him, the number of women present peaks around 11 p.m. and can extend until the early hours of the morning, sometimes as late as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. He estimated that during these peak periods, up to 30 women might be seen lining the stretch outside the mall.

Members of the public who witness suspected vice activity are encouraged to report it to the police. Under Singapore law, public solicitation is a criminal offence.

