Tuesday, May 13, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
BDx Data Centers
Photo: Facebook/SGTech
Business
1 min.Read

BDx secures financing for its hyperscale data centre expansion in Hong Kong

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: BDx Data Centers has secured financing for its hyperscale data centre expansion in Hong Kong from Clifford Capital, UOB, and SMBC.

The funding will go toward the development and operational costs for BDx’s new facility in Kwai Chung, one of Hong Kong’s most sought-after digital infrastructure zones, the cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre said in a press release on Tuesday (May 13).

“Designed in close collaboration with its anchor hyperscale customer, this facility is built to exacting technical specifications with an emphasis on energy efficiency,” it added.

This is BDx’s debut in the Hong Kong market and its third project financing deal. The first two were in Singapore and Indonesia.

- Advertisement -

Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx, said the successful financing shows the company’s unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Asia. “Our data centre in Hong Kong is a flagship facility designed for scale, performance, and sustainability. This also highlights BDx’s capability of consistently solving for customer requirements within challenging timelines,” he added.

Lim Lay Wah, Group Head of Sector Solutions and Global Financial Institutions Group at UOB, said: “Green data centres are a promising growth area driven by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure and the growing global focus on sustainability. As a proactive bank helping ASEAN businesses achieve their sustainability goals, we look forward to partnering with BDx in their ambitions in ASEAN, Greater China and beyond.”

Clifford Capital’s Group CEO Murli Maiya added that the deal aligns with Clifford Capital’s focus on enabling transformative infrastructure projects that drive digital growth across Asia.

Meanwhile, SMBC’s Managing Director Luca Tonello added that the deal reflects SMBC’s continued commitment to supporting clients’ growth and success across key global markets.

- Advertisement -

The new Hong Kong facility will join BDx’s current network of data centres and edge sites in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan. /TISG 

Read also: OpenAI secures ‘largest funding round of all time’ led by SoftBank

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singaporean asks why he still feels ‘empty’ despite having a well-paying job with decent working conditions

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man shared on social media that...

Can Sheng Siong’s share price keep climbing after hitting an all-time high?

0
SINGAPORE: The share price of Singapore’s supermarket chain Sheng...

Singaporean man wants to quit without next job lined up, but others tell him he has options

0
SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man in Singapore recently took to...

EV car owner ignites social media frenzy as he changes BYD logo

0
HONG KONG: Lighting up Hong Kong’s social media feeds,...

Singapore Politics

WP MP-elect Fadli Fawzi pays tribute to Faisal Manap, holds first MPS at Kaki Bukit

0
SINGAPORE: Fadli Fawzi, who is part of The Workers’...

Harpreet Singh: WP team in Punggol is just getting started

0
SINGAPORE: Harpreet Singh Nehal, who had been part of...

Singaporeans weigh in with wish list for next Cabinet, the next Minister for Defence has big shoes to fill

0
SINGAPORE: We are all guessing on the upcoming Cabinet...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

© The Independent Singapore