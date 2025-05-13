BDx secures financing for its hyperscale data centre expansion in Hong Kong

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: BDx Data Centers has secured financing for its hyperscale data centre expansion in Hong Kong from Clifford Capital, UOB, and SMBC.

The funding will go toward the development and operational costs for BDx’s new facility in Kwai Chung, one of Hong Kong’s most sought-after digital infrastructure zones, the cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre said in a press release on Tuesday (May 13).

“Designed in close collaboration with its anchor hyperscale customer, this facility is built to exacting technical specifications with an emphasis on energy efficiency,” it added.

This is BDx’s debut in the Hong Kong market and its third project financing deal. The first two were in Singapore and Indonesia.

Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx, said the successful financing shows the company’s unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Asia. “Our data centre in Hong Kong is a flagship facility designed for scale, performance, and sustainability. This also highlights BDx’s capability of consistently solving for customer requirements within challenging timelines,” he added.

Lim Lay Wah, Group Head of Sector Solutions and Global Financial Institutions Group at UOB, said: “Green data centres are a promising growth area driven by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure and the growing global focus on sustainability. As a proactive bank helping ASEAN businesses achieve their sustainability goals, we look forward to partnering with BDx in their ambitions in ASEAN, Greater China and beyond.”

Clifford Capital’s Group CEO Murli Maiya added that the deal aligns with Clifford Capital’s focus on enabling transformative infrastructure projects that drive digital growth across Asia.

Meanwhile, SMBC’s Managing Director Luca Tonello added that the deal reflects SMBC’s continued commitment to supporting clients’ growth and success across key global markets.

The new Hong Kong facility will join BDx’s current network of data centres and edge sites in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan. /TISG

