BCA: Condominium bylaws can’t be used to restrict owners from renting out, the right to transfer, lease, or mortgage their own units in SG

SINGAPORE: A condominium’s management committee can’t use bylaws to stop homeowners from renting out their own units, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has clarified after a dispute at a Geylang development raised questions about the limits of condo rules.

The clarification follows recent reports about Casa Aerata, in which new bylaws sought to restrict certain groups of foreign workers from living in the condominium. BCA said while Management Corporations Strata Title (MCSTs) have broad powers to manage shared property, those powers don’t extend to limiting a property owner’s legal right to lease, transfer or mortgage their own unit.

The agency shared the clarification in a Facebook post on June 26 to help residents better understand how Singapore’s strata management laws work.

The law protects homeowners’ right to rent out their homes

According to BCA, MCSTs oversee the day-to-day management of strata developments such as condominiums. Individual property owners own their private units while sharing responsibility for common areas such as lifts, gardens, and facilities.

Under the Building (Strata Management) Act, MCSTs may introduce bylaws governing the use and management of common property. However, the law states that these bylaws can’t restrict a homeowner’s right to deal with their own property, including renting it out.

Disputed bylaws can be challenged through legal channels

BCA said homeowners who disagree with existing bylaws aren’t without options. They can propose changes by tabling motions during an Annual General Meeting or an Extraordinary General Meeting.

If owners believe a bylaw is legally invalid, they can also bring the matter before the Strata Titles Boards, an independent tribunal established under the Building (Strata Management) Act to hear disputes involving MCSTs.

The agency’s statement was issued following reports that some Casa Aerata homeowners questioned whether recently introduced bylaws were lawful after receiving notices alleging they had breached the new rules.

BCA draws the line between estate management and property rights

The issue goes beyond a single condominium. Across Singapore, thousands of residents live in strata-titled developments governed by MCSTs.

While management councils play an important role in maintaining estates and resolving community issues, BCA clarifies that private property rights are protected under the law.

Condo bylaws can regulate shared living, but they can’t take away rights that Parliament has already guaranteed for homeowners.

As more residents become involved in how their estates are managed, understanding where that legal protection lies can help prevent unnecessary disputes before they reach the courtroom.