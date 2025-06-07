Monday, June 9, 2025
Photo: Facebook/Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
Singapore News
Barge stranded near Tanjong Beach, Sentosa

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A barge ran aground off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa on Friday morning (6 June), prompting a swift response from maritime authorities.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that there were no injuries, environmental pollution, or damage reported as a result of the grounding. The barge, identified as Marco Polo 802, has since been towed away from the coast with the help of deployed tugboats. The cargo containers it was carrying remain intact.

MPA assured the public that the grounding posed no risk to navigational safety in the area. Tanjong Beach also remained open to visitors throughout the day, with no disruption to recreational activities.

Both the MPA and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) have said they are working closely with other relevant agencies to ensure the incident has minimal impact on the public. In a social media update, SDC added that collaborative efforts are underway to carry out restoration work at the affected site.

The maritime authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

