TAIWAN: As reported by The Straits Times, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, widely recognised for her role in the 2001 idol drama Meteor Garden, has passed away at the age of 48.

Her family confirmed the news on Feb 3 through a statement released to Taiwanese media via the manager of her younger sister, television host Dee Hsu, 46.

Influenza-related pneumonia

According to Star ETToday, the statement, primarily in Chinese, expressed gratitude for the concern shown and revealed that during a family vacation to Japan over the Chinese New Year, Hsu contracted influenza-related pneumonia, leading to her passing.

Dee Hsu mourned her loss, expressing her love and appreciation for their bond, ending with, “Shan, rest in peace. We love you always.”

The exact time and location of her passing were not disclosed, but reports suggest the family remains in Japan, with plans to cremate Hsu before bringing her ashes back to Taiwan.

Speculations online

Speculation about her death began on Feb 2 when a Facebook post hinted that a 48-year-old Taiwanese celebrity married to a foreigner had passed away. Since Hsu was married to South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, 55, rumours quickly spread.

Many initially doubted the news as she had recently attended a wedding banquet on Jan 25 and appeared healthy. She was also featured in a New Year’s Eve post by Koo. However, concern grew when her family remained silent on the matter.

Hsu’s ex-husband, businessman Wang Xiaofei, reportedly changed his profile photo to black on Douyin, while singer Christine Fan posted a plain black image on Instagram.

Hsu is survived by her two children, a 10-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, as well as her sisters and mother.

Known for role in Meteor Garden

Barbie Hsu, also known as Big S, was a well-known Taiwanese actress, singer, and television host.

She first gained recognition as part of the pop duo S.O.S. with her sister Dee Hsu. However, she is most famous for her leading role in the hit Taiwanese drama series “Meteor Garden” (2001), which propelled her to pan-Asian stardom.