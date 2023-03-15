Bangladeshi man arrested for trying to illegally enter Singapore through JB-SG train tracks

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed yesterday (14 Mar) that it has apprehended a Bangladeshi man who tried to illegally enter Singapore by walking through the train tracks connecting Singapore and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The ICA said on Facebook that the man was seen walking on the train tracks towards Singapore on 9 March. Officers from Woodlands Checkpoint intervened quickly and prevented him from becoming a safety hazard to the ongoing train operations.

Upon investigation, the ICA discovered that the man did not have any original identity or travel documents with him. He was promptly arrested on suspicion of committing immigration offenses.

The authority added that it takes a serious view on attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally. Those who are convicted of illegal entry into Singapore can face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months, under the Immigration Act 1959.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg