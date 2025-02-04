MALAYSIA: The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia has issued a stark warning to female workers in Bangladesh, advising them to refrain from travelling to the Southeast Asian country in search of employment. In a notice released on Friday, the High Commission highlighted the growing number of women falling victim to organized fraud syndicates targeting those seeking work in Malaysia.

A growing threat of exploitation

According to a recent BDNews24 report, the warning, which was also shared on the mission’s verified Facebook page, emphasized that there is currently no formal agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Malaysia for the recruitment of female workers. The High Commission revealed that fraudsters have been luring women with false promises of job opportunities and exploiting legal loopholes by sending them to Malaysia on travel or other types of visas. This has led to a surge in cases of exploitation and abuse, leaving many women in precarious situations.

The High Commission also expressed concerns about the broader repercussions of these fraudulent activities, noting that they could tarnish Bangladesh’s reputation in Malaysia, further hindering future opportunities for legitimate workers.

Fraud rings exploit desperation amid staffing deadlines

Compounding the issue, sources at the High Commission pointed to an urgent deadline set by Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs. By May 31, 2024, all foreign workers, both new and existing, must finalize their employment status. However, due to limited flight availability and other logistical challenges, approximately 18,000 Bangladeshi workers missed the deadline. This gap in workforce numbers has created a perfect storm for fraudsters, who are preying on desperate job seekers in need of immediate employment.

In light of these risks, the High Commission strongly advised female workers to hold off on travelling to Malaysia for work until a formal agreement or MoU is signed between the two countries, ensuring a safer, more regulated process for overseas employment.