// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa
Asia
1 min.Read

‘Balakrishnan did not intend to question anyone’s leadership,’ Thai minister defends Singapore over border dispute comments

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SINGAPORE: Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, clarified recent statements made by his Singaporean counterpart, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, during the 17th ASEAN and Asia Forum (AAF). According to a recent story from The Thaiger, Balakrishnan’s comments triggered controversy and elicited reactions among Thai netizens.

Maris confirmed and clarified that Balakrishnan did not intend to criticize any political leaders after online reactions to his remarks about the Thailand-Cambodia border tensions.

Foreign Ministers address fallout from ASEAN forum remarks

The forum, held on Aug 5 by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, had Balakrishnan describe the border conflict as “a major setback” for peace, stability, and ASEAN’s credibility. He stressed the need for diplomacy and warned that violence signals a “failure of diplomacy.”

This often arises from domestic instability that makes effective leadership difficult. “If your home front is not settled, it is very difficult to conduct economic or diplomatic policy,” Balakrishnan boldly said. His comments quickly gained attention online and caused a buzz within Thai circles, with some viewing them as a subtle criticism of Thai political leaders.

See also  OPINION | With so many scandals in the country for the past few weeks, Singaporeans are watching

Misunderstood intentions prompt diplomatic call

To avoid any misunderstanding, Maris personally called Balakrishnan to discuss the public’s response. He said the Singaporean minister was open to clarifying his remarks. “Balakrishnan did not intend to question anyone’s leadership,” Maris stated. “He simply said he wanted to see diplomacy working at its best.”

Maris explained that Balakrishnan’s remarks were not aimed at any specific country or government but were meant to highlight the broader challenges that arise when diplomacy is limited. He emphasized that the comments were a general observation about the need for stable leadership to resolve regional disputes, not a direct criticism of Thai politicians. As ASEAN continues to deal with ongoing border issues, both ministers reinforced the need for strong, balanced diplomacy that is free from political misinterpretation.

Hot this week

Singapore News

Forum on reimagining Singapore’s electoral system set for Aug 23

SINGAPORE: A discussion on electoral reform will be held...
WP

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Forum on reimagining Singapore’s electoral system set for Aug 23

SINGAPORE: A discussion on electoral reform will be held...

Johor seizes two Singapore-registered SUVs in cross-border ride-hailing crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singapore-registered SUVs have been seized by...

Why do people sign on? The many paths into Singapore’s forces

SINGAPORE: For some Singaporeans, signing on with the Singapore...

Singaporean arrested in Pattaya for flying drone despite nationwide ban

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean tourist has been arrested in Pattaya...

Business

Keppel to cash in nearly S$1 billion from proposed sale of M1’s telco business to Simba

SINGAPORE: Keppel Ltd has announced plans to sell a...

Singaporeans dish on mistakes they made at work that almost got them fired

SINGAPORE: Navigating the stresses of a job can be...

COE dreams: Can Singapore make car ownership fairer for the middle class?

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, buying and keeping a car...

Business degree holder seeks low-stress, slow-paced job with $3K salary

SINGAPORE: A local who holds a business degree from...

Singapore Politics

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

© The Independent Singapore