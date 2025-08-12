‘Balakrishnan did not intend to question anyone’s leadership,’ Thai minister defends Singapore over border dispute comments

SINGAPORE: Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, clarified recent statements made by his Singaporean counterpart, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, during the 17th ASEAN and Asia Forum (AAF). According to a recent story from The Thaiger, Balakrishnan’s comments triggered controversy and elicited reactions among Thai netizens.

Maris confirmed and clarified that Balakrishnan did not intend to criticize any political leaders after online reactions to his remarks about the Thailand-Cambodia border tensions.

Foreign Ministers address fallout from ASEAN forum remarks

The forum, held on Aug 5 by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, had Balakrishnan describe the border conflict as “a major setback” for peace, stability, and ASEAN’s credibility. He stressed the need for diplomacy and warned that violence signals a “failure of diplomacy.”

This often arises from domestic instability that makes effective leadership difficult. “If your home front is not settled, it is very difficult to conduct economic or diplomatic policy,” Balakrishnan boldly said. His comments quickly gained attention online and caused a buzz within Thai circles, with some viewing them as a subtle criticism of Thai political leaders.

Misunderstood intentions prompt diplomatic call

To avoid any misunderstanding, Maris personally called Balakrishnan to discuss the public’s response. He said the Singaporean minister was open to clarifying his remarks. “Balakrishnan did not intend to question anyone’s leadership,” Maris stated. “He simply said he wanted to see diplomacy working at its best.”

Maris explained that Balakrishnan’s remarks were not aimed at any specific country or government but were meant to highlight the broader challenges that arise when diplomacy is limited. He emphasized that the comments were a general observation about the need for stable leadership to resolve regional disputes, not a direct criticism of Thai politicians. As ASEAN continues to deal with ongoing border issues, both ministers reinforced the need for strong, balanced diplomacy that is free from political misinterpretation.