bakery-puts-suspect’s-image-on-cookies-after-robbery,-post-goes-viral

India — After a bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin got robbed, the owner’s came up with a unique idea to seek help from people to identify the person responsible – special cookies with the suspect’s picture printed on them.

A post shared on Facebook by Canfora Bakery details the incident and their idea. “The bakery was robbed of cash and equipment on Monday April 19th,” says the share. “So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them! We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last – one per family,” it says further.

Take a look at the share and cookies below:

Shared on May 1, the post has collected over 260 shares and many comments in which people praised the bakery’s idea.

“Hope no one got hurt but great idea should share with other bakeries,” wrote a Facebook user. “So sorry this happened to you! LOVE how you responded to it!” added another. “What a great idea! I hope he’s found,” posted a third.

The bakery later posted a comment to confirm the man had been identified.

What do you think about this idea?

