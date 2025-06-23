Monday, June 23, 2025
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: sourced from Reuters and The Straits Times
Asia This WeekFeatured News
3 min.Read

Baidu’s robotaxis and Singapore’s AV push signal a new transport era

A. Aman
By A. Aman
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG: In a move that signals the growing global momentum behind autonomous vehicles, Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch its Apollo Go robotaxi service in Singapore and Malaysia by the end of 2025.

Sources close to the matter say Baidu is in talks with local taxi operators and mobility service providers, seeking to tailor a business model that fits the unique transport ecosystems of both countries. The company is adopting what it calls an “asset-light” strategy—prioritising partnerships over direct fleet ownership—underscoring its interest in collaborating with trusted local players.

Baidu has been building up its capabilities steadily. Since its launch, Apollo Go has clocked more than 11 million rides, largely in China, and deployed over 1,000 autonomous vehicles. These figures put it ahead of Waymo, the autonomous arm of Google parent Alphabet, which has reached around 10 million paid rides globally.

This Southeast Asian expansion comes at a time when Tesla is also on the cusp of launching its long-anticipated Cybercab robotaxi network in the United States, heightening competition in the driverless mobility race.

- Advertisement -
See also  SPP promises to extend Chiam See Tong's legacy as opposition giant turns 90

Beyond Singapore and Malaysia, Baidu has its sights set on Europe and the Middle East. The firm is reportedly exploring a partnership with PostAuto, a Swiss Post subsidiary, to bring Apollo Go to Switzerland. Talks are also ongoing for a possible entry into Turkey.

Still, questions remain—not about the technology itself, which has matured considerably in recent years—but about how it will be integrated into the lives of people in vastly different cities. What kind of regulations will apply? Will the public embrace it? And how will existing transport players respond?

While Baidu has not released specific launch dates, its expansion reflects a broader shift in how urban mobility may evolve—one where technology, policy, and public trust will need to move in sync.

For now, the streets of Singapore and Kuala Lumpur may soon offer a glimpse into a future where steering wheels go untouched and artificial intelligence quietly takes the wheel.

- Advertisement -

Singapore’s AV push gathers steam

Just days before the Chinese tech giant confirmed plans to introduce its Apollo Go autonomous ride-hailing service in Singapore and Malaysia, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow unveiled new plans to scale up the country’s own autonomous vehicle (AV) ambitions.

See also  WP member Yee Jenn Jong to release memoir chronicling his journey in the opposition

At a transport policy event earlier this month, Siow called AVs “a crucial lever” in tackling Singapore’s manpower shortage in public transport, particularly bus services. While Singapore’s population continues to grow and towns such as Tengah, Pasir Ris, and Punggol expand, the supply of bus drivers has not kept pace. Autonomous buses, Siow argued, could plug this gap.

“Introducing new bus routes isn’t as straightforward as just buying more buses. We also need drivers — and we’re running out,” he said.

Singapore’s AV journey isn’t new. Trials began as early as 2015, and testbeds have since emerged in places like NUS, Jurong Innovation District, and Punggol. But 2026 marks a turning point: for the first time, autonomous public buses will be tested along two existing routes.

- Advertisement -

These may start on fixed loops between MRT stations and housing estates, but Siow hinted at more flexible applications down the line, such as AVs ferrying patients to polyclinics during off-peak hours, or even dynamic routes resembling private-hire cars.

See also  Tweet about Singapore creating the 'world's most efficient healthcare system' gets 3.5 million views

“If you can summon an AV within five minutes, pay per ride, and skip the stress of parking or maintenance, then it may no longer make sense to own a car,” he said. “And that has big implications for how we think about car ownership — even COE.”

The convergence of Baidu’s expansion and Singapore’s AV vision signals a future where the distinction between public, private, and shared transport begins to blur — and where the idea of driving as a necessity may gradually give way to on-demand autonomy.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Is it now normal for helpers in Singapore to handle everything—from housework to parenting? Local asks

SINGAPORE: After noticing that many of her friends and...

Cyclist who crashed into car at Bugis passes away in hospital

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force has confirmed that the...

Delivery rider injured after car crashes into him at Joo Chiat, bystanders rush to help

SINGAPORE: A delivery rider was injured and taken to...

Singapore is becoming Southeast Asia’s main hub for luxury, finance, and yachting

SINGAPORE: Singapore is quickly becoming the main hub for...

Business

Singapore Politics

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

© The Independent Singapore