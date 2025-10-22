Backlash mounts against American influencer who illegally scaled wall to get into MBS infinity pool

SINGAPORE: An American influencer has drawn widespread criticism after uploading a TikTok video showing himself and a friend illegally entering the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Infinity Pool.

The influencer, identified as 24-year-old Kaz Swayer, who has 8.7 million followers on TikTok, posted the video on Oct 19. In the clip, Swayer can be seen asking hotel staff how to access the pool. When informed that entry is restricted to registered hotel guests and that he could instead visit the rooftop bar, Swayer chose to ignore the advice.

The video shows him and a companion attempting various ways to gain access to the exclusive area. They were seen asking hotel guests to escort them in and even trying to sneak through an employee passageway. After several failed attempts, Swayer and his friend ended up scaling a low wall near the entrance to enter the pool and began swimming.

The video ends with Swayer turning to the camera and declaring, “Mission accomplished.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 300,000 views and sparking a wave of backlash online.

Many Singaporean netizens criticised the influencer’s actions as irresponsible and potentially illegal, with some pointing out that trespassing on private property in Singapore could result in fines, blacklisting, or even imprisonment.

Others expressed disbelief at his recklessness, while some netizens made light-hearted remarks such as, “It was just a joke, but it ended up being written into the news.”

Marina Bay Sands has since confirmed it was aware of the incident.

“We remind all visitors that the infinity pool is for hotel guests only,” an MBS spokesperson said, “We will not hesitate to take appropriate action against anyone who knowingly trespasses.”