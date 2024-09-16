Entertainment

BABYMONSTER unleashes the magic! — Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from their final Kobe fan meeting

ByLydia Koh

September 16, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BABYMONSTER has shared highlights from their final international stop during their debut fan meeting tour in Kobe.

On Sept 13, YG Entertainment released a video titled “BABYMONSTER – SEE YOU THERE BEHIND in KOBE” on their official blog, showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from the Kobe fan meeting.

The event concluded with a warm reception from fans, and the video also captured the members enjoying some downtime.

Excited and grinning, the group waved to supporters who had come to see them off as they arrived at the airport. Upon reaching Kobe, the members immediately started preparing for their performances, sharing their fashion choices to ease the pre-show tension.

Overwhelming demand

The concert venue was filled with the cheers of Monsties, their dedicated fanbase, who warmly welcomed BABYMONSTER. Initially scheduled for two shows, the overwhelming demand led to an additional performance, bringing the total to three.

Backstage, the group boosted their energy with an impromptu rehearsal before taking the stage.

During the show, BABYMONSTER impressed the crowd with their live performance skills, delivering hit songs and treating fans to the first live showcase of “FOREVER.”

BABYMONSTER said thanks after the event and that they were glad everyone enjoyed it even though they were nervous. The members added that it felt like a dream come true.

Riding on wave of success

The debut fan gathering tour by BABYMONSTER, which included 12 performances in seven Asian countries, just ended. They also performed at Japan’s largest music festival, “Summer Sonic 2024.”

Riding this wave of success, the group is set to release their first full-length album this fall, continuing their rise in the music industry.

