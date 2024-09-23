KOREA: BABYMONSTER, a rising K-pop girl group, is preparing for a major comeback with their first full-length album, as confirmed by YG Entertainment, reported by PINKVILLA.

Since their debut in November 2023, the septet has strongly impacted the K-pop scene, and their upcoming project is highly anticipated.

YG Entertainment announced on Sept 23 that BABYMONSTER is gearing up to release their debut studio album sometime this fall. The agency disclosed several music videos in creation, one for the album’s lead single.

They also noted that the group will be filming in various locations, with extensive agency support to complete this large-scale project.

Bigger new start

Additionally, the recording for the album is already finished, and the choreography for the music videos has been finalized. The agency emphasized that the group is in the final stages of preparation for what they described as an “even bigger new start.”

Fans can expect an intense promotional campaign for the album’s title track and other songs once the album is released.

In a further boost to fans’ excitement, YG Entertainment’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, previously confirmed that BABYMONSTER will embark on their first world tour in 2025, following their comeback.

Sister group to BLACKPINK

On Nov 27, 2023, BABYMONSTER debuted their six-member group with the song “BATTER UP.” On Feb 1, 2024, they released their second single, Stuck In The Middle, as a prelude to their upcoming album.

Ahyeon, a pre-debut member, returned for their first mini-album, BABYMONS7ER. Currently, Pharita, Asa, Ruka, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita are the group’s seven members.

They are considered a sister group to BLACKPINK and are highly anticipated to debut in the K-pop industry.

As a YG Entertainment group, they are expected to follow the agency’s signature style, which is known for its strong vocals, charismatic performances, and innovative concepts.