Entertainment

BABYMONSTER to make a major comeback with their first full-length album; their music video is also in the making

ByLydia Koh

September 23, 2024

KOREA: BABYMONSTER, a rising K-pop girl group, is preparing for a major comeback with their first full-length album, as confirmed by YG Entertainment, reported by PINKVILLA.

Since their debut in November 2023, the septet has strongly impacted the K-pop scene, and their upcoming project is highly anticipated.

YG Entertainment announced on Sept 23 that BABYMONSTER is gearing up to release their debut studio album sometime this fall. The agency disclosed several music videos in creation, one for the album’s lead single.

They also noted that the group will be filming in various locations, with extensive agency support to complete this large-scale project.

Photo: Instagram/BABYMONSTER

Bigger new start

Additionally, the recording for the album is already finished, and the choreography for the music videos has been finalized. The agency emphasized that the group is in the final stages of preparation for what they described as an “even bigger new start.”

Fans can expect an intense promotional campaign for the album’s title track and other songs once the album is released.

See also  Sandara Park speaks up on YG Entertainment's strict 5-year dating ban

In a further boost to fans’ excitement, YG Entertainment’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, previously confirmed that BABYMONSTER will embark on their first world tour in 2025, following their comeback.

Sister group to BLACKPINK

On Nov 27, 2023, BABYMONSTER debuted their six-member group with the song “BATTER UP.” On Feb 1, 2024, they released their second single, Stuck In The Middle, as a prelude to their upcoming album.

Ahyeon, a pre-debut member, returned for their first mini-album, BABYMONS7ER. Currently, Pharita, Asa, Ruka, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita are the group’s seven members.

They are considered a sister group to BLACKPINK and are highly anticipated to debut in the K-pop industry.

As a YG Entertainment group, they are expected to follow the agency’s signature style, which is known for its strong vocals, charismatic performances, and innovative concepts.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

New drama Typhoon Company, directed by Fight for My Way’s Lee Na Jung and starring King The Land’s Lee Junho

September 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

September 17, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again at its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.