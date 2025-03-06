Every generation carries its own set of values, shaped by unique cultural and economic contexts. Baby boomers grew up in a world with a distinct set of expectations regarding success, relationships, and lifestyle choices. Yet, as time passes, younger generations—especially Gen Z and millennials—are beginning to reject or reshape many of these traditional principles. From career paths to how we communicate, according to a recent article from Your Tango, here are 11 ways Gen Z and millennials are redefining traditional baby boomer values.

Changing definition of marriage

Baby boomers often viewed marriage as a key life goal, with many believing that it was essential for a fulfilling life. Marriage was once seen as the pinnacle of commitment, a societal expectation tied to stability and respectability. However, marriage is no longer a necessary step in life for Gen Z and millennials. According to a survey by the Thriving Center of Psychology, nearly 40% of Gen Z and millennials consider marriage an outdated tradition. While they still value long-term relationships, they increasingly believe that love, commitment, and happiness do not require a legal certificate. The focus has shifted to personal fulfilment and emotional stability, not societal approval

Homeownership: The dream deferred

For many baby boomers, owning a home was not just a financial achievement—it was a milestone of adulthood. In their prime, boomers were often able to purchase homes in their 20s and build wealth through real estate. However, millennials and Gen Z are facing a very different economic reality. Skyrocketing property prices, coupled with student loan debt and stagnant wages, have made homeownership feel out of reach. According to Real Estate Witch, only 21% of millennials believe they can afford a home. The dream of homeownership is now far less attainable and, for many, a less pressing life goal.

The rise of job-hopping

For baby boomers, staying with one employer for a lifetime was not just common; it was a symbol of dedication and stability. Many of them would join a company right out of college and remain there until retirement, a practice that offered both job security and a sense of purpose. In stark contrast, Gen Z and millennials view job-hopping as a natural part of career growth. According to a 2023 LinkedIn report, 83% of Gen Z workers identify as “job hoppers,” with factors like career development, work-life balance, and fair compensation driving their decisions to move on when their personal goals are no longer aligned with their employers.

Decline of car ownership

For baby boomers, owning a car symbolised success, independence, and freedom. Having a personal vehicle was part of the American dream, representing self-sufficiency and mobility. However, young people today are redefining this marker of success. With the rise of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, many millennials and Gen Z-ers no longer see car ownership as a necessity. A shift towards sustainable living, combined with the increasing prevalence of urban living and remote work, has led many to question the need for a personal vehicle. Some may prefer the convenience and cost-efficiency of alternative transportation methods.

Phone vs. texting

When baby boomers were growing up, phone calls were the primary method of communication. A conversation over the phone was seen as personal and intentional. Today, younger generations prefer the convenience of texting. A survey revealed that 70% of individuals aged 18 to 34 now prefer texting to talking on the phone. This shift is a reflection of how technology has reshaped the way we connect, making phone calls seem not only outdated but also intrusive.

Shift in priorities

For baby boomers, success often meant long hours, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to one’s career. Sacrificing personal time for professional advancement was seen as a necessary trade-off. Today’s younger generations, however, place a higher value on maintaining a healthy work-life balance. A Randstad survey of 26,000 workers found that work-life balance now surpasses even salary and job security as a priority, particularly for Gen Z. These younger workers are committed to ensuring their jobs do not come at the expense of their mental and physical well-being, challenging the traditional notion that work should always come first.

Privacy vs. sharing

Baby boomers were raised to value privacy and discretion, especially when it came to personal details. Oversharing personal life was often seen as unnecessary or even unwise. In contrast, younger generations, particularly Gen Z, have fully embraced the culture of oversharing, especially on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. For them, transparency is an essential tool for building connections and fostering community. This shift in attitudes toward privacy and self-promotion reflects the rise of influencer culture and digital storytelling as a means of self-expression.

Buying used vs. new

Baby boomers often viewed buying new items as a reflection of financial success. Whether it was a new car, a new wardrobe, or the latest technology, buying new was a status symbol. In contrast, millennials and Gen Z are more likely to embrace secondhand goods. Platforms like Depop, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace have made thrifting not only affordable but also fashionable and sustainable. For the younger generations, the focus has shifted to financial savvy and environmental consciousness, making used goods a viable and desirable option.

Death of traditional news consumption

For baby boomers, television was the primary source of news, and programmes like The Evening News provided a reliable snapshot of the day’s events. Fast-forward to today and younger generations turn to digital platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and independent influencers for real-time updates. With the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, traditional TV is no longer the central hub for both news and entertainment. Social media and alternative news sources have reshaped how younger generations consume information, often bypassing traditional outlets in favour of a more personalised news experience.

Shift to digital payments

Baby boomers grew up in a world where cash was king. Carrying physical money was seen as a sign of financial control and autonomy. Today, younger generations are increasingly using digital payment methods such as Apple Pay, Venmo, and other mobile apps. With concerns about hygiene, security, and convenience, digital payments have become the preferred choice for many. The shift to cashless society reflects the increasing reliance on technology for day-to-day transactions, further distancing millennials and Gen Z from traditional financial practices.

A shift in respect

Respect for authority figures—whether parents, teachers, or law enforcement—was once a cornerstone of baby boomer values. Questioning authority was rare, as obedience and conformity were expected. Younger generations, however, are far more sceptical and willing to challenge those in power. For Gen Z and millennials, respect must be earned, not automatically given. They are more likely to question societal norms, demand accountability, and actively participate in social justice movements, reshaping the relationship between authority and the individual.

Understanding the shift in values

As each generation navigates a changing world, values naturally evolve. What once represented success, security, and respect for one generation may no longer hold the same weight for the next. While these generational shifts might seem unsettling to some, they simply reflect broader societal changes driven by new technologies, economic conditions, and cultural movements. By understanding these differences, we can foster greater empathy and cooperation across age groups, helping to bridge the gap in our ever-evolving world.