SINGAPORE: AXS has rolled out AXS Drive, a new mobile app designed to streamline the process of paying for parking in Singapore. The app automatically deducts parking fees using drivers’ linked credit cards, providing a cardless and “fuss-free” experience at car park exits.

The app simplifies parking payments by allowing drivers to input their car plate and In-Vehicle Unit (IU) number. By linking a credit or debit card, currently limited to Mastercard, drivers can seamlessly settle their parking fees without the need for a physical card. The app is available on Android and iOS.

The Edge Singapore reported that the app utilises licence plate recognition (LPR) to track entry and exit times accurately, seamlessly integrating with existing Electronic Parking Systems (EPS) without requiring additional hardware.

AXS plans to expand AXS Drive to cover 100 commercial car parks by year-end. Currently, the app works in 12 commercial car parks, including Downtown East, Far East Plaza, The Heeren, and Wisma Atria.

Quah Chun Han, CEO of AXS Payments said, “AXS Drive is a transformative solution that aims to eliminate common frustrations drivers face daily. By fully supporting current EPS and LPR infrastructures, we offer drivers and car park operators a new standard for seamless, cardless experience for faster, fuss-free parking.“

In addition, AXS Drive offers real-time updates on parking availability and traffic conditions, alongside services like road tax renewal and fine payments.

For operators, the app records vehicle details accurately at exits helping with reducing congestion. The app also integrates smoothly with current parking privilege programs, supports digital coupons for tickets and passes, streamlines operations, and cuts down on administrative work and paper use. Plus, it provides extra features like real-time advertising of parking availability to enhance occupancy rates and maximise revenue opportunities.

To encourage drivers to use the app, AXS is providing a $1 voucher for their next parking payment whenever they successfully refer someone who makes a payment through AXS Drive.

These vouchers can be tracked in the app’s Parking Privileges section and will automatically deduct from parking charges. Any remaining balance will be charged to the linked Mastercard. /TISG