Home News Axe Brand apologises for ad, one day after River Valley High School...

Axe Brand apologises for ad, one day after River Valley High School death, but netizens blame ST

Axe Brand called the placement “a very unfortunate coincidence” for an advertisement that had been booked with ST in December of last year.

Facebook screengrab

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Axe Brand issued an apology for an advertisement that was placed on the front-page of The (ST) just one day after a 13-year-old boy was killed by an older teen at River Valley High School on Monday (Jul 19).

The advertisement was placed on both the digital and print versions of ST, causing many to comment on it, especially since an actual axe had been seized as a exhibit after the .

On Tuesday afternoon (Jul 20), Axe Brand issued an apology on its Facebook page, explaining that the ad placement had in no way been intentional.

- Advertisement -

Axe Brand called the placement “a very unfortunate coincidence” for an advertisement that had been booked with ST in Dec of last year.

“Our company is in deep sympathy and grief with the victim’s family,” the company added.

The apology has been shared over 650 times since it was posted.

However, many netizens seemed to feel that it was not the company’s fault, with some even commending Axe Brand for coming forward with an apology and clarification on the matter.

- Advertisement -

 

Some netizens laid the blame for the ad placement on ST, and wondered if an apology would issued from the broadsheet.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday morning, ST issued an apology as well, calling the ad placement an “unfortunate juxtaposition.”

Nevertheless, while former ST editor turned journalism professor Bertha Henson called it an unintentional and “bad oversight,” said it could have been avoided.

“It’s an unfortunate juxtaposition which could have been avoided if editorial bothered to look at the ad on the page and got it moved. Advanced ad placement has been moved before because of sensitivities and also for business reasons: the hapless advertiser wouldn’t be to have its branding associated with the story,” she wrote.

/TISG

Read also: River Valley High School student stabbed and killed on campus, leaked screenshots claim attacker had an axe

River Valley High School student stabbed and killed on campus, leaked screenshots claim attacker had an axe

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Look beyond the cluster bluster and keep Singapore night scene alive, KTVs included

Could the KTV cluster have been prevented? I am not sure but it has definitely exposed possible weak links in our immigration and law enforcement agencies during this Covid-19 pandemic period. They could have done better. The problem is not so straightforward....
View Post
Featured News

Family KTV owners petition to separate themselves from nightlife operators

Singapore – "We are not the same. We do not have hostess(es)," said a group of family karaoke businesses in their petition to be unclassified as nightlife operators and allow them to operate with safe management measures. A petition through change.org was...
View Post
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online. One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent