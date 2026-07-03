Average wealth per adult in Singapore now exceeds S$680,000, according to UBS

SINGAPORE: The average wealth per adult in Singapore has reached US$527,217 (S$682,498) in 2025, ranking the city-state sixth globally, according to the latest UBS Global Wealth Report.

This was an increase from 2024, when Singapore ranked seventh globally with average wealth per adult at US$441,596.

This year, Singapore placed behind the same cohort: Australia (5) (US$616,306), Hong Kong (4) (US$648,267), Luxembourg (3) (US$654,732) and the United States (2) (US$696,277).

Switzerland remained at the top of the list with average wealth per adult of US$910,382.

Singapore’s median wealth per adult was at US$96,434, ranking 20th globally, up from 18th in the previous year.

Global personal wealth expanded the fastest since 2017, rising by 10.8% in US dollar terms, compared with 2024 (4.6%) and 2023 (4.2%).

Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw the fastest growth at 17.5%, followed by the Americas (8.5%) and Asia Pacific (5.9%), partly driven by currency movements, “most notably the depreciation of the US dollar,” UBS said.

Notably, the number of US dollar millionaires rose 1.5% last year, adding nearly one million new millionaires globally, or more than 2,600 per day. More than 440,000 of the new millionaires were from the US.

The report also found that wealth growth was “particularly strong” in segments above US$5 million, with the US$5 million to US$100 million tier expanding rapidly in both numbers and total wealth, UBS said.

Growth acceleration was especially pronounced in mainland China, Australia and the United States.

UBS expects global wealth to continue growing, although future wealth gains would increasingly depend on access to investable assets and the ability to diversify. / TISG

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