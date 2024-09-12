Average Singaporean needs to work 5.6 days just to afford latest iPhone

SINGAPORE: According to the iPhone Index 2024, published by Picodi, the average Singaporean now needs 5.7 workdays to afford the newest iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB). This marks an improvement compared to last year, when 6.7 days of work were required to purchase the latest model.

Singapore placed fourth on the global list, behind Switzerland, the United States, and Australia. Switzerland ranked first, where workers need only four days of income to purchase the iPhone 16 Pro. The US follows, with Americans needing 5.1 days of work, while Australians match Singapore with 5.7 days.

At the other end of the spectrum, Türkiye ranked last, where the average citizen would need to work 72.9 days to afford the same phone. The Philippines and Brazil also ranked among the lowest, requiring 68.8 and 68.6 workdays, respectively.

The report highlights that the price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) in the United States remains consistent with last year’s flagship model at US$999, or approximately S$1,302. This comparison serves to illustrate global income disparities and how they affect the affordability of popular consumer electronics.

The iPhone Index by Picodi provides an annual overview of how many days an average wage earner must work to purchase the latest iPhone in different countries, based on official wage data and iPhone pricing.