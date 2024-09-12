Home News

Average Singaporean needs to work 5.6 days just to afford latest iPhone

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: According to the iPhone Index 2024, published by Picodi, the average Singaporean now needs 5.7 workdays to afford the newest iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB). This marks an improvement compared to last year, when 6.7 days of work were required to purchase the latest model.

Singapore placed fourth on the global list, behind Switzerland, the United States, and Australia. Switzerland ranked first, where workers need only four days of income to purchase the iPhone 16 Pro. The US follows, with Americans needing 5.1 days of work, while Australians match Singapore with 5.7 days.

At the other end of the spectrum, Türkiye ranked last, where the average citizen would need to work 72.9 days to afford the same phone. The Philippines and Brazil also ranked among the lowest, requiring 68.8 and 68.6 workdays, respectively.

The report highlights that the price of the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) in the United States remains consistent with last year’s flagship model at US$999, or approximately S$1,302. This comparison serves to illustrate global income disparities and how they affect the affordability of popular consumer electronics.

The iPhone Index by Picodi provides an annual overview of how many days an average wage earner must work to purchase the latest iPhone in different countries, based on official wage data and iPhone pricing.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

3 in 5 Singaporeans say they would pay S$3-S$4 for a kaya toast set

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Chinese tourists compare Singapore unfavourably with China

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.