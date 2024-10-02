SINGAPORE: The average room rate for hotels in Singapore was recorded at $282.26 for August, marking a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to the same month last year.

According to data released by the Singapore Tourism Board, the decline comes despite a month-on-month increase of 1.7%.

Breaking down the data by hotel category, the economy, mid-tier, and upscale segments each experienced year-on-year average room rate (ARR) declines of 0.9%, 1.1%, and 1.8%, respectively.

In contrast, luxury hotels saw a significant boost, with an impressive 6.7% increase in their average room rates compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the report noted a decline in the average occupancy rate for hotels, which fell to 87.71% in August from 89.61% in July. This drop indicates a slight decrease in hotel utilization, which could be attributed to seasonal fluctuations or changing consumer preferences.

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR), a key performance metric in the hospitality industry, showed a year-on-year increase of 1.5%, reaching $247.56.

However, a slight monthly decline of 0.5% indicates that while the overall revenue has improved year-on-year, the recent month has seen some softness in performance.

Featured image by Depositphotos