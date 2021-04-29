Authorities unable to arrest culprit behind theft of late Goo Hara’s safe

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Who stole the safe of the late singer Goo Hara will remain a mystery. The police investigation into the case has been closed.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed on April 28 that they had decided to tentatively close the case because there were not enough leads to solve it.

In January 2020, the late singer’s safe was stolen from her house. The authorities began investigating the theft in March last year after Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In filed a report, according to Soompi.

In October 2020, the theft was announced to the public after Goo Ho In and Dispatch released CCTV footage of an unidentified culprit climbing into Goo Hara’s home to steal the safe.

Goo Ho In and Goo Hara’s acquaintance “K” suspected that the culprit was someone who knew the late singer personally because the burglar tried to enter the old password to the house.

Nevertheless, the authorities were unable to identify any suspects and investigations were closed on December 17 last year.

A police source stated, “We carried out investigations from various angles, taking statements from related individuals, examining the scene, checking CCTV footage, and more, but we could not identify a suspect and filed the case away as unresolved.”

Regarding the CCTV footage, the police commented, “We could not identify the culprit solely based on the footage submitted by the victim’s side. Because we received the report two months after the theft took place, the data in the surrounding CCTV cameras had already been deleted.”

As for the possibility of a reinvestigation, the source responded, “It is only possible if there is additional evidence. There has not been any useful evidence so far.”

The South Korean celebrity Goo Hara was a member of popular K-pop girl group Kara. The 28-year-old was found dead at her home on November 24 last year./TISGFollow us on Social Media

