Authorities express concern over ‘hidden’ Covid-19 community cases

Lawrence Wong: Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Lawrence Wong says SDP made false and baseless allegations. Picture:Facebook

Obbana Rajah

InternationalCOVID 19
Singapore — Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the authorities are “very concerned” about hidden Covid-19 community cases.

In a Facebook video on Thursday (Jun 3), Mr Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force, said the recent Covid-19 outbreak at the MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home is a “stark reminder of this”.

He added that because the virus strain is very infectious, we “need to take the precautions and safeguards very seriously”.

Under the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) Covid-19 restrictions, indoor “mask-off” activities such as in-person dining at F&B establishments have ceased.

Other activities also disallowed during this period include strenuous indoor sports and exercise activities. In addition, personalised services which require masks to be removed (for example, facials and saunas), singing, and the playing of instruments that require intentional expulsion of air (such as wind or brass instruments) are also not allowed.

Urging people to stay home as much as possible and work from home, Mr Wong told people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

