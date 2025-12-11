// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Lemon8 logo
Photo: Facebook/Rain Thompson
InternationalTechnology
Less than 1 min.Read

Australia teens turn to Lemon8 as under-16 social media ban kicks in

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s teens have turned to Lemon8 after the country’s social media ban for under-16s took effect on Wednesday.

Affected social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit and streaming platforms Kick and Twitch.

According to Bloomberg, when the social media ban kicked in, Lemon8 topped Apple’s most-downloaded free apps on its App Store, followed by private friends-only photo sharing app Yope and TikTok’s “safest alternative” for aged nine to 16, Coverstar.

The ban requires companies like ByteDance’s TikTok and Meta Platforms’ Instagram to block under-16s from having social media accounts, or risk fines of up to A$49.5 million (S$42.57 million).

Australia is the first democracy to introduce such a measure, aimed at addressing concerns over the potential harms of social media. /TISG

Read also: Roblox to require facial age checks and ID verification for ‘age-appropriate’ chat

See also  Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //