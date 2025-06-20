Athletics: Here’s what you need to know about the Wanda Diamond League Final 

- Advertisement -

WELTKLASSE ZURICH: The Wanda Diamond League has been one of the significant events in the world of track and field since 2010. It is a series of one-day meetings that comprises 15 events in global track and field, held across four continents and 13 different countries to reach athletes and fans all around the world.

How does the series work?

Athletes from 32 disciplines will compete from April to September and will garner points at the 14 series meetings to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final event.

By the end of each series meeting, participating athletes will be awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, or 1 points, based on their ranking, from first to eighth, respectively. The top six in the field events, the top eight in the 100-m to 800-m categories, and the top 10 in the 1500-m and long-distance events will be eligible to continue and compete at the Final. Moreover, one athlete may also qualify as a national or global wildcard from each discipline.

If there is a tiebreaker, the athlete with the best performance of the season is ranked higher and will be awarded a spot. In the case of throws and horizontal jumps, the “Final 3” format will be used in all series meetings, excluding the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Here is the qualification points for each series meeting:

Place Points 1st 8 2nd 7 3rd 6 4th 5 5th 4 6th 3 7th 2 8th 1

What to expect from the Wanda Diamond League Final?

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final will take place on August 27 and 28 at Weltklasse Zurich. Each champion will receive the iconic Diamond Trophy and a wildcard for the World Athletics Championships, given certain conditions.

Furthermore, the league will have a total of US$9.24 million (S$12.47 million) prize money. In each of the 14 regular series meetings, the prize money will be US$500,000, and the prize money at the Wanda Diamond League Final will be US$2.24 million. Per discipline, the prize money would be between US$30,000 and US$50,000 at the series meetings and US$60,000 and US$100,000 at the Final.

Here is the calendar of events for the 2025 Wanda Diamond League:

April 26 Xiamen (CHN) May 3 Shanghai/Keqiao May 16 Doha (QAT) May 25 Rabat (MAR) June 6 Rome (ITA) June 12 Oslo (NOR) June 15 Stockholm (SWE) June 20 Paris (FRA) July 5 Eugene (USA) July 11 Monaco (MON) July 19 London (GBR) August 16 Silesia (POL) August 20 Lausanne (SIU) August 22 Brussels (BEL) August 27-28 Zurich (SUI)

To know more about the current results, standings, disciplines per meeting, statistics of participating athletes, and ticket availability for the remaining events, you may visit Wanda Diamond League’s website here.