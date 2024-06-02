SINGAPORE: A Singaporean job-hopper contacted employers and hiring managers on social media asking, “At what point does frequent job-hopping become a red flag?”

The employee elaborated on his career journey in a post on r/singaporefi on Saturday (May 25). He explained, “I’ve been working since 2019, and every 1-2 years I’ve switched jobs, each time securing a 20%-30% pay increase.

I’m now at my fourth job, making decent money, but I’m tempted to leave again in the future for another raise. I’m on track for financial independence, have a solid rainy day fund, and plan to study part-time for a bachelor’s degree.”

The online discussion among hiring managers, employers, and regular employees revealed various opinions on job-hopping.

Many of them openly shared that they would hesitate to hire an individual who had changed jobs four times within a span of five years, considering such frequent transitions a significant ‘red flag.’

They expressed that they preferred candidates who showed a stronger commitment to their roles and were likelier to remain with their company for an extended period.

One Redditor said, “I wouldn’t hire you personally, though I’m sure if some company is desperate enough and you have some rare skills, you can keep job hopping.”

Another asked him, “If you put yourself in the shoes of a hiring manager, would you hire someone like yourself?

Unless you have immense value to the company, why would the company want to spend so much time, money and effort to train you to only leave the company in 24 months or less?”

A few then advised the employee to consider staying in a job for 2-3 years or, alternatively, explore contract positions, as they believed this could portray a more stable and committed image.

Some individuals disagreed, stating that if they found a job that offered them a better working environment, more benefits, career growth opportunities, and higher pay, they would switch jobs without hesitation.

One said, “I think what you are doing is pretty normal now. I am one of them. It’s a market place, after all. Employees are trading their time for money.”

Another mentioned that in less traditional industries, changing jobs frequently could be seen as a good thing, adding:

“They will likely see it as a positive sign that you are adaptable, ambitious, and willing to take risks, and the only thing you will need is a good story behind why you switched jobs that often.”

