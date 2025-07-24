‘At my wits’ end’: A sister’s plea sheds light on undiagnosed ADHD in Singaporean kids

Singapore: In a heartfelt Reddit post on r/askSingapore, a concerned sister described her younger brother’s growing struggle with schoolwork as he approaches Primary 6 — a make-or-break year for many students in Singapore’s education system.

“All of my family is tired,” she wrote. “He seems to have no motivation to do things better for himself… I’m open to any suggestions.”

A silent struggle

One of the top-rated comments asked a simple but powerful question:

“Have your parents got him assessed for ADHD?”

For many Singaporeans, this would be a difficult suggestion to swallow. And for this family, it was no exception.

The original poster explained that her parents were “VERY VERY resistant” to exploring possible behavioral conditions unless a doctor or teacher explicitly recommended it. “Because of their mindset,” she added.

This experience isn’t uncommon. In Singapore, stigma around mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions remains deeply entrenched. While awareness has grown in recent years, the belief that academic underperformance is purely a result of laziness, defiance, or parenting failure still lingers — especially among older generations.

But ADHD — attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder — is neither a character flaw nor a result of poor discipline. It’s a recognised, diagnosable neurological condition that affects millions of children globally and often continues into adulthood. And critically, it can be managed — and sometimes even turned into a major asset.

What ADHD really looks like

According to the Mayo Clinic, ADHD presents in two key clusters of symptoms: inattention, and/or hyperactivity/impulsivity.

Inattentive traits may include frequently making careless mistakes, difficulty staying focused, avoidance of tasks that require sustained mental effort, forgetfulness and losing things.

Meanwhile, hyperactive and impulsive children may fidget or squirm constantly, interrupt others, talk excessively, struggle with waiting turns or sitting still.

However, not all children with ADHD fit a hyperactive stereotype. Some are dreamier, quieter — struggling internally with attention regulation, but dismissed as merely lazy or disinterested.

And while every child zones out or fidgets occasionally, what differentiates ADHD is the persistence and intensity of these symptoms, especially when they disrupt life at home, school, or socially.

A lens

Many parents worry that a diagnosis might “label” their child. But experts argue it can instead be a lens through which to understand them — one that opens doors, not closes them. Many experts say it’s about knowing how they learn, how they think, and how we can meet them where they are.

This user shared how their son — the same age — had benefited tremendously after early diagnosis and support from a proactive school.

Why early intervention matters

Left unaddressed, ADHD can spiral into low self-esteem, school refusal, strained family relationships, and even depression. But early diagnosis and intervention can make a world of difference.

Treatment often includes psychoeducation (understanding ADHD and its impact), behavioral therapy, parent training, and in some cases, medication, such as stimulants, which help regulate focus and impulse control.

While ADHD can’t be “cured,” children thrive with the right support — the same brain that jumps from idea to idea may also be the one that sees connections others miss.

In fact, many experts now describe ADHD as a “superpower in the right environment.”

But it begins with awareness — and a willingness to listen not just to teachers or doctors, but also to the child.

Getting help in Singapore

For families in Singapore, there are both public and private pathways to ADHD assessment.

Polyclinic referral: Parents can request a referral to a public hospital (such as KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, National University Hospital or the Institute of Mental Health) by describing their child’s symptoms to a general physician. This is usually subsidised.

HealthHub direct booking: Through the HealthHub app, parents can also request appointments.

Private clinics: These typically offer shorter waiting times but come at a higher cost. Neuropsychological assessments can range from $450 to over $4000, depending on the depth and provider.

Reframing the narrative

The sister’s post ends on a tired but hopeful note: “I’m open to any suggestions.”

And in that openness lies the beginning of something better — not just for her brother, but for countless children in Singapore who are battling battles few can see.

They are not broken. They are wired differently — and in the right light, that wiring can shine.