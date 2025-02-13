A great NBA legend, Allen Iverson continues to make history in the collectibles industry and has a lasting influence off the field. He has had a significant impact since retiring in 2013 and being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Virginia native is Reebok Basketball’s Vice President, collaborating with President Shaquille O’Neal to help mould the game’s future as of 2023.

Allen Iverson stated, “We gonna do big things. We gon’ work hard. We gon’ give people what they want. We gonna take care of our youngsters.”

Thanks to a lucrative lifetime contract, Allen Iverson’s relationship with Reebok continues long after he stops playing. When he first joined the league, he signed a 10-year, $50 million contract, but in 2001, after winning MVP and making it to the Finals, he was given a lifetime deal, cementing his reputation.

To ensure that his financial success lasts long after his time on the court, Iverson now receives $800K a year and will have access to a $32 million trust fund in 2030.

Iverson’s impact extends beyond business, as evidenced by the growing demand for autographs. Heritage Auctions’ 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Allen Iverson card, which went up for auction in January 2025 and ended on Feb 1, is a perfect example. According to TMZ, collectors have taken notice of this sought-after item, which features the basketball legend wearing a Sixers jersey with statistics from his first season.

According to Heritage Auctions’ website, 58 bids were placed for the “ultra-rare” card, which is said to have just three known copies. Registered phone bidders anxious to acquire this unique collectible placed 58 bids.

Iverson’s Card Shatters Records Sells for $701,50

According to Cllct, bidding for the highly sought-after Allen Iverson card surged over $128,000 in its first week on the auction market. According to TMZ, the card ultimately broke records when it sold for an incredible $701,500, making it the most costly Iverson memorabilia ever.

The 2016–17 Panini National Treasures autographed Logoman, which sold for $79,200 in August 2021, set the previous record, but this milestone beat it, according to Cllct. As previously reported by AFROTECH, Iverson now joins the group of notable sportsmen who have had historic auction sales, such as LeBron James, whose famous St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey, which was featured on Sports Illustrated’s “The Chosen One” cover, was sold by Julien’s Auction in Gardena, CA.