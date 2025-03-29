At 52, Chinese actress Li Bingbing finds happiness in being unmarried

CHINA: As reported by VnExpress, actress Li Bingbing is enjoying being single, travelling frequently, and spending quality time with her parents.

“Don’t rely on others—be your own light,” she wrote in a recent vacation photo she shared on Xiaohongshu. Transcend the gloom and illuminate the path ahead.

Li has prioritised travel in recent years, frequently travelling without a set itinerary and staying wherever she feels like it. In another post, she said, “The wind is gentle, just like my heart.”

Learnt to love the adventure

She gets to know her parents better because they are a part of many of her travels. Despite their initial reluctance to travel because of age concerns, they have learnt to love the adventures and keep up with her energy. Thanks to these shared experiences, old family conflicts have also been resolved.

She mentioned her mother’s increasing patience and her father’s softer temper, saying, “It turns out these trips are healing for them too.”

Li discussed her present level of contentment in an interview with Marie Claire.

She co-manages an entertainment company with her sister Li Xue, representing celebrities like Zhou Ye and Gülnezer Bextiyar. She now has more personal freedom after stepping away from acting. She treats her sister’s children as if they were her own and is very involved in their lives.

Relaxed attitude about marriage

Li has a relaxed attitude about marriage and love: she will date if the connection is right, but if not, she is fine with leaving.

She learns English, works out, and skis to stay active and embrace ageing gracefully.

Following her breakthrough performance in the 1999 movie Seventeen Years, Li went on to star in successful films such as Detective Dee, The Forbidden Kingdom, and The Message. She is also well-known throughout the world for her parts in The Meg, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Resident Evil: Retribution.

She was once linked to Xu Wennan, and they parted in 2021.